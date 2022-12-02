High Point field hockey overcame obstacles

The High Point High School field hockey program was confronted with a constant barrage of difficult opponents this recently concluded season.

But, not once did the Wildcats back down from a challenge which helped them capture eight victories and winning record of 4-2 in the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference Colonial Division.

“When reflecting on the season, some of the games that stand out are the first rounds against Kittatinny (2-1 on Sept. 17) and Jefferson (2-1 on Sept. 24) when we won in overtime,’’ High Point head coach Kelly Reynolds said. “But overall, what stood out about our team is their resilience and tenacity.

“We had several games against some very strong teams and the girls would always play their best from the first second to the last.’’

Solid leadership helped propel High Point toward a playoff berth in 2022.

“Our captains Jenna Brinck, Kate King and Bri Post really emerged as amazing leaders for the team,’’ Reynolds said. “They stepped into the leadership positions before the season even began by organizing summer practices and having guests come to lead some conditioning practices. They took over our Instagram account to showcase our team.

“Their positivity was contagious within the team. The girls worked hard to make sure that everyone felt included and had a role to play. Overall, they just did an amazing job of leading the team both on and off of the field.’’

Reynolds appreciated the players who showed steady improvements as season progressed.

“Our goalie, Eliana Savopoulos, really grew as our varsity goalie this season,’’ Reynolds said. “She had some really big shoes to fill when Cassandra Conklin graduated but she took on the challenge, worked hard all season and is well on her way to making her own mark for our program.

“Senior Mia Grisafi really showed a lot of growth in her position as our right wing. Mia never left the practice field or game field without asking us what she could work on to improve.’’

The Wildcats advanced to the NJSIAA North Jersey Group 1 Sectional Tournament where they lost to eventual Sectional champion Shore Regional.

The 2023 season should be exciting and very competitive for High Point field hockey.

“I am optimistic about next season because we have a relatively young team with several varsity players returning,’’ Reynolds said. “Our underclassmen show a lot of promise and potential and we are excited to see how they do.

“Our top goal scorers this season were Caroline Jaffoni (seven), Jenna Brinck (six) and Hanna Gardner (five). Eliana Savolpoulos had 121 saves this season. Seniors Kate King, Averie Dunn and Concetta Lacatena were consistently strong in our defense.’’