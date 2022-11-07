High Point football working hard

There’s very little doubt, that seen through from beginning to end, a football season is a grind of considerable proportions.

What makes the 2022 High Point High School football program noteworthy is that they put in the work day in and day out to become better football players and a better football team.

The Wildcats tallied a record of 4-5 against a steady diet of tough opposition.

They advanced to the NJSIAA North 2 Group 2 Sectional Tournament where they were defeated in the quarterfinal round by No. 1 seed Caldwell.

“I am very proud of how our kids practiced,’’ High Point head coach Austin Caldwell said. “During the off season we talked about how to finish and how we need to love the process. Never taking a play off and playing as a family.

“During our game against Sussex Tech (a 20-19 win on Sept. 23) it came down to the last play of the game which my players made the stop. They knew what to do and they bought in because they trusted everyone to do their job.’’

Leadership was ever present on the roster for High Point this fall.

“Luke Van Orden was one of the leaders that kept our offense together,’’ Caldwell said. “Luke is a natural born leader and someone the kids look up to. He would eat last at dinner and I was always curious why and he stated leaders lead from the back. He also rode the JV bus to games to make sure they had a leader on the bus. He understood he needed to be the line of communication from us coaches to his teammates and we had so much success because of that relationship.

“Ryan Runo was another great leader, another kid who has matured beyond his age. Never missed a lift and was always in the right place at the right time doing the right thing. He wasn’t the biggest lineman on the team but he had the biggest heart. He’s going to be truly missed.’’

Caldwell and the rest of the coaching staff took note of those players who steadily improved throughout the season.

“Will Gomez was one of the kids who just surprised me,’’ Caldwell said. “He didn’t have a big role last year and during the off season he really bought into what we were preaching. He wasn’t the biggest linebacker but he played like he was double his size.

“He was one of the kids that really surprised me on what someone’s potential can turn into and it was something I needed to see to believe.’’

Team unity can lead to ongoing success according to coach Caldwell.

“Our culture has always been about family and how we play hard-nose football,’’ Caldwell said. “We might not have the biggest kids on the team but we have the better culture and I believe that’s what sets High Point football apart from other programs is the never say die attitude. We always say tradition never goes away and they understood the weight they needed to hold-playing hard and fighting until the clock runs out’’.