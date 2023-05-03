High Point golf team compiles 12-1 record

That momentum is very much in favor of the High Point Regional High School golf team this spring is no accident.

While they do have fun on the links, the Wildcats also work hard and smart to become more well-rounded as individuals as well as a team.

Leading the way are the four captains: seniors Roman Citro, Nate Clayton and Brandon Bassani and junior Ty Woods.

“I let the team pick their captains each year,’’ head coach Bill Percey said. “We do a team vote and take those results to decide who the captains will be for the season.

Citro has a nine-hole average of 37.6 while Bassani’s is 42.2, Woods’s is 43.6 and Clayton’s is 55.

Percey has witnessed the various ways in which all four have improved as golfers this season.

“These young men not only have improved on their scoring averages since mid-March, they enjoy helping the younger players get better by pointing out some ways to improve on their game,’’ he said.

They also help their teammates “by encouraging them not to worry about the bad shots when they play but telling them to have that ‘next shot’ mentality which really helps them stay positive.’’

In matches played through May 1, the Wildcats had an overall record of 12-1 and were 3-0 in the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference Freedom Division.

On Sunday, May 9, High Point has a tri-match scheduled against Sparta and Wallkill Valley at Cascades Golf Course in Vernon.

“I am a firm believer that not just one or two people makes a team,’’ Percey said. “We have 28 players in our program; we had six when I took over back in 2019. We are one of the top teams in Sussex County this year.

“The kids are a tight bunch, and they really enjoy helping each other get better and making sure to pick the player that might be feeling negative about their game.’’

Among the many contributors this year are juniors Brendan Percey (44.8 average), Carson Citro (45.2 average), Andy Carlson (50.7 average), Parker Okeson (46.5 average) and Luke Anderson (47.8 average) and sophomores Jacob Dippel (41.4 average) and Thomas Krawic (46.8 average).

“These young men all have contributed to our recent success for this season,’’ the coach said. “I am just so proud of how this program has evolved over the past four years. In 2019, we were 2-19 with six kids in the program. In 2020, the season was canceled due to the pandemic, but we really started the rebuild in 2021 by finishing 10-9. Last year, we finished 14-8, which qualified our team for the (New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association) state tournament.

“These kids are a special group. I am excited for all the positive events that we will experience in the next couple of weeks of the season.’’