High Point soccer players make all-state teams

Wantage /
| 15 Jan 2023 | 08:05
    High Point High School senior Matt Freda, left, and junior Luke Anderson were named to the Soccer Coaches Association of New Jersey All-State Teams. Matt was Honorable Mention North Section II, and Luke was First-Team North Section II. (Photo provided)
