High Point tops Whippany, 35-19

Brooke Wagner scored 15 points, leading the High Point Wildcats to a 35-19 over Whippany on Saturday at High Point Regional High School.

Grace Elston added five points. Daphne Mathews contributed three points. And Addison Yanoff contributed two points.

High Point had an 8-0 lead at the conclusion of the first quarter, but Whippany scored enough points to tie the game 10-10 by halftime.

High Point (2-1) poured on the points and pulled ahead for good in the second half.

Julia Beers led Whippany Park (1-2) with nine points. Devon Weigel scored six points. Larissa Ghedina and Reagan Ghedina each scored two points.