
High Point tops Whippany, 35-19

Wantage /
| 21 Dec 2025 | 03:36
    High Point's Grace Elston dribbles the ball. Elston scored 5 points. ( Photo by George Leroy Hunter)
    High Point's Abigail Amick leaps during a shot. ( Photo by George Leroy Hunter)
    High Point's Addison Yanoff handles the ball during a fast break play. Yanoff scored 2 points and grabbed 6 rebounds. ( Photo by George Leroy Hunter)

Brooke Wagner scored 15 points, leading the High Point Wildcats to a 35-19 over Whippany on Saturday at High Point Regional High School.

Grace Elston added five points. Daphne Mathews contributed three points. And Addison Yanoff contributed two points.

High Point had an 8-0 lead at the conclusion of the first quarter, but Whippany scored enough points to tie the game 10-10 by halftime.

High Point (2-1) poured on the points and pulled ahead for good in the second half.

Julia Beers led Whippany Park (1-2) with nine points. Devon Weigel scored six points. Larissa Ghedina and Reagan Ghedina each scored two points.