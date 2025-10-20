High Point volleyball beats Villa Walsh

Karly Lockburner totaled four kills, three blocks, three aces and one service point, Brooke Wagner collected four kills, three blocks and one ace and Shannon Coyle had nine assists to lead the High Point girls volleyball team to a 25-15, 21-25, 25-20 victory over Villa Walsh on Saturday afternoon in Sussex.

The Lady Wildcats have now won eight of their last 12 matches to improve to 8-8 this fall.

Aiding in the decision were Kira Baeli (three service points, one kill), Emma Feichtl (one kill), Marley Miller (six aces, one service point), Abigail Parise (two kills), Kinley Ritson (two aces, one dig), Kaitlyn Simionidis (four digs) and Kalie Whitemore (two kills).

High Point will play at Morristown-Beard on Monday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m.

Boys soccer

Ilia Jijuridze scored three times and added an assist, Andrew Schuman had a goal and an assist and Evan Molnar also connected to steer High Point to a 5-0 victory over Morris Catholic on Tuesday, Oct. 14 in Sussex.

The 12th-seeded Wildcats suffered a 4-0 loss at fifth-seeded North Hunterdon in the second round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Oct. 7 in Annandale.

High Point had advanced with a 3-2 decision over 17th-seeded Belvidere in the first round on Oct. 4 at home.

Schuman had a goal and an assist and Mucio Torres and Logan Nunley also registered in front of Emmit Meekins, who earned the shutout with five saves.

High Point (5-10) will play at Morris Tech on Thursday, Oct. 23 at 3:30 p.m.

Field hockey

High Point, No. 13 seed, bowed to No. 16, Kittatinny, 4-0, in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 11 in Sussex.

The Lady Wildcats have been led offensively this season by Kennedy Shepherd (five goals, one assist), Madeline Kinney (two goals, five assists), Juliana Johnson (three goals, two assists), Madison Cary (two goals, two assists, Meadow Davis (two goals, two assists), Rylee Bambara (two goals, one assist) and Chloe Kinney (one goal, two assists).

High Point (3-12) will play host to Newark Academy on Monday, Oct. 27 at 4:15 p.m.

Girls soccer

In its most recent victory on Oct. 14, High Point earned a 4-2 decision over St. Elizabeth at home led by McKayla Dippel, who struck for three goals.

Claire Sieminski also scored for the Lady Wildcats, who received three saves from Gabrielle Beauchamp.

High Point, now 4-6-4, will play host to Dover on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. and North Warren on Monday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m.

Cross country

Gabriel Villa was 13th in a time of 17:54.95 to lead the High Point boys at the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference on Tuesday, Oct. 14, at Greystone park in Morris Plains.

Maia Minong was the highest placing girls runner at the event, finishing 53rd in a time of 23:04.06

The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Championships are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 23, at Phillipsburg High.