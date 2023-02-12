High Point wins state group wrestling championship

High Point Regional High School defeated Gov. Livingston, 36-34, in the finals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Group 2 Championships on Sunday, Feb. 12.

It was the Wildcats’ seventh state title in the past 15 years.

Gov. Livingston took the first three bouts before High Point got on the scoreboard. After 10 bouts, High Point forfeited the last two, then claimed the championship.

Winning High Point wrestlers in the finals at Rutgers University in Piscataway:

• Freshman John Barron in a regular decision, 8-6, against Christian Sabatino, 106 pounds.

• Sophomore Nick Clayton with a pin against Henrique Ribeiro, 120 pounds.

• Senior Roman Citro with a pin against Vincent Capone, 126 pounds.

• Freshman Jack Kithcart by decision, 7-4, against Joseph Dasti, 165 pounds.

• Junior Dalton Yetter with a pin against James Daoulabani, 175 pounds.

• Senior Arik Hums with a pin against James Rubino, 215 pounds.

High Point defeated Haddonfield, 40-23, on Friday, Feb. 10 to advance to the finals.

The Wildcats have an overall record of 12-9 this season and a 7-2 record in conference matches. They are undefeated against opponents in the Freedom Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference.