Local grads compete in college sports

The indoor athletic season is well under way so it’s a good time to look at local student athletes who are making a name for themselves in college sports this winter:

• Shawn and Daniel Falk, both graduates of Wallkill Valley High School, are on the roster of the men’s basketball team at Centenary University in Hackettstown.

Shawn Falk, a junior guard listed as a business management major, started in each of the first 11 games and had nine 3-point baskets, nine points per game, 47 rebounds, 13 assists, eight steals and four blocks during that time.

Daniel Falk, a freshman guard listed as a business administration major, played in one contest.

Through 11 games, the Cyclones had five victories, including two wins on their home court.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, the team is scheduled to host Immaculata University in an Atlantic East Conference matchup.

• Emily Murphy, a Wallkill Valley High School graduate, is a senior competitor in back stroke, individual medley and breast stroke events for the women’s swimming program at William Paterson University in Wayne.

She set personal records of 2:42.87 in the 200 individual medley and 1:19.66 in the 100 butterfly in a meet at John Jay in New York City.

The Pioneers had a meet record of 7-5 through December, with two wins at home. On Jan. 14, they are scheduled to host Mount Saint Mary College.

Murphy is listed as a sociology major.

• Jamie Struble, a Wallkill Valley High School graduate, is a junior forward for the women’s basketball squad at Drew University in Madison.

She started in each of the first 11 contests of the season and had 50 rebounds, 18 assists, 17 steals and a team-leading seven blocks.

Through 11 games, the Rangers had an overall record of 10-1 with a mark of 7-0 on their home court. They were 1-0 in the Landmark Conference.

On Jan. 7, the Rangers are slated to host Susquehanna University in a Landmark Conference matchup.

Struble is listed as a biology major.

• Brian Soldano, a High Point High School graduate, is a freshman competitor in the 184-pound weight class in the wrestling program at Rutgers University in New Brunswick.

In matches through December, he had a dual meet record of 7-0.

After seven dual meets, the Scarlet Knights had an overall record of 6-1 with a mark of 1-0 on their home mat.

On Jan. 13 and Jan. 15, the team has Big Ten Conference road matches at Indiana and Ohio State, respectively.