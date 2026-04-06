Meyers dominates as High Point softball opens with shutout win

Grace Meyers hurled a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts and no walks and also went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run to pace the High Point softball team to a 10-0 opening day victory over Newton on Tuesday, March 31, at home.

Joelle Lucatorto was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs, Victoria Meyers went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, Karly Lockburner doubled in two runs and Karli Matthews doubled, walked twice and scored three times to aid the decision.

High Point (1-0) was scheduled to play at Jefferson on Thursday, April 9 at 4 p.m. before returning home to host Lenape Valley on Monday, April 13, at 4 p.m.

Baseball

Leo Falce-Smith went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and two runs, Joey Elko was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Brad Sabato walked and drove in a run and Aiden Carlson scored twice to lead High Point to their first victory of the season - a 6-3 decision over Vernon - on March 31 at home.

The Wildcats began their season a day earlier, also against Vernon on the road, and suffered an 11-10 loss after Vernon struck for four runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Ethan Rasmussen was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and three runs, Carlson was 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs, Zach Leo went 3-for-3 with a double and four runs and Falce-Smith added a two-run home run to pace High Point.

Dustin Wagner went 2-for-3 with two walks, two RBI and two runs, Otto Dejager singled, walked, drove in two runs and scored twice and Jorge Troche homered, walked and drove in two runs for Vernon (1-1)

High Point (1-2) will host Newton on Friday, April 10 at 10 a.m.

Girls Lacrosse

High Point suffered a 13-3 defeat to Parsippany Hills in its season-opening contest on Tuesday, March 31, at home.

The Lady Wildcats (0-1) are scheduled to play at Union Catholic in Scotch Plains on Thursday, April 9, at 11 a.m.

Boys Tennis

Owen Castillo (first singles), Hatib Khan (third singles), Nikolas Thornton and Evan George (first doubles) and Maksim Sapsai and Kevin Symons (second doubles) all won in their respective flights to lift the Wildcats to a 4-1 victory over Vernon on Tuesday, March 31, in Vernon Township.

High Point (2-1), which also defeated Hopatcong, 5-0, on March 24 at home, will meet Hopatcong on Monday, April 13 at 3:45 p.m.

Boys Golf

Jacob Woods shot a team-low 43 followed by teammates Cassian Konzel (45), Emmit Meekins (46), Conner Hemmer (47), Trent Grau (51) and Matthew Sprung (54) as High Point fell to Pope John, 161-181, on Wednesday, April 1, at the Black Bear Golf Couse in Franklin Township.

High Point (0-2) will next meet Newton on Wednesday, April 15, at the Newton Country Club in Newton Township at 3:30 p.m.