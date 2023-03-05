Mountain 12th in long jump at Meet of Champions

Zack Mountain of Vernon Township High School finished 12th in the long jump at the annual New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Meet of Champions on Sunday afternoon, March 6 at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Center on Staten Island, N.Y.

Mountain, a junior, had a jump of 20-5, which he achieved on his third and fourth attempts.

Damarion Potts of South Brunswick won the title with an effort of 23-0.

Boys wrestling

High Point Regional High School sent two wrestlers - Nick Clayton (120 pounds) and Arik Hums (285) - to the NJSIAA state tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Hums, a senior, earned a fall in just 86 seconds over Edison Andino of Millville in the preliminary round before suffering a fall in 3:45 to Daniel Elyash of Paramus in the pre-quarterfinal round.

Hums then won by forfeit over Gateway’s Ike Sholders in the second round of wrestlebacks and pinned Hunter Seubert of watchung Hills in 1:01 in the third round of wrestlebacks.

Hums’s season concluded with a 10-6 loss to Scott Lynch of Audubon in the fourth round of wrestlebacks.

Clayton, a sophomore, bowed to Xavier Ortega, 6-3, in the preliminary round before being outlasted, 6-5, by Nathan Lubonski of Kingsway, 6-5, in the first round of wrestlebacks.

Girls wrestling

Vernon sophomore Caitlin Hart placed third at 185 pounds and her teammate, Allison Brandt, a senior, finished fourth at 235 to highlight action at the NJSIAA girls wrestling championships, which concluded during weekend in Atlantic City.

High Point’s Carney Wyble also placed, finishing eighth at 138 pounds.

The third- through eighth-place winners were decided Feb. 26 at Phillipsburg High School, with the 10 championship bouts held March 4 at Boardwalk Hall.

Hart was seeded third at 185 pounds and received a bye into the quarterfinal round. There she pinned Saharia Quamina of Bloomfield in 2:28 before being edged by second-seeded Apryl Coffman of St. Thomas Aquinas, 4-1, in the semifinal round.

Hart then pinned Paris Ford of Rancocas Valley in 3:58 in a wrestleback semifinal before pinning Olivia Raia of Warren Hills in 3:33 in the third-place bout.

Brandt was the fourth seed at 235 and defeated Talisha Lewis of Bayonne, 8-6, in overtime before losing to Caroline Biegel of Lakeland, 7-5, also in overtime.

She then defeated Alissa Alcindor of Union, 6-4, in a tie-breaker before suffering a fall in 43 seconds to Lewis in the third-place match.

Wyble, seeded seventh, defeated Sofia Klama of Bordentown, 9-2, in the opening round of the 138-pound bracket before being pinned by Jackson Memorial’s Kamila Bieszczad in 1:01 in the quarterfinal round.

Wyble pinned Ziyona Jackson of Schalick in 4:54 in the second round of wrestlebacks before being edged, 2-1, by Kyla Franson of Paramus in a tiebreaker. Wyble was pinned by Melissa Wehrle of Spotswood in the seventh-place bout.