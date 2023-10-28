Newton, Sparta, Sussex Tech advance to semis in playoffs

Newton, Sparta and Sussex Tech move on to the semifinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Tournament next weekend.

In an upset, third-seed Vernon lost in the quarterfinal round to sixth-seed Passaic Valley, 13-7.

In Regional Consolation Games, for teams that did not make the state tournament, Kittatinny advances to a final round Saturday, Nov. 4.

Big lead aids Newton

Anthony Tudda rushed for a total of 218 yards as the Braves, seeded fourth, defeated fifth-seed Lyndhurst, 33-30, at home Friday.

Tudda made two touchdowns and Brenden Lynch and DeMarius Posey each made one, bringing Newton to a 26-3 lead in the top of the fourth quarter.

Tudda then added one more touchdown as Anthony Pizzuti of Lyndhurst scored four times, all on passes from quarterback Shawn Bellenger.

Bellenger passed for a total of 292 yards in the game, completing 16 of 23 attempts. Pizzuti had 174 receiving yards.

For the Braves, Posey rushed for a total of 136 yards and made two interceptions. Nick Kurilko kicked three points after touchdowns.

Newton will play first-seed Westwood there at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 Tournament.

Sparta edges Hillside

Sparta, seeded seventh, squeezed by second-seeded Hillside, 27-26, in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 Tournament.

No statistics were available for the game Saturday, Oct. 28 in Hillside.

Sparta will play sixth-seeded West Morris there Friday in the semifinal round.

West Morris defeated third-seed Pascack Valley, 19-17, there Oct. 27.

Sussex Tech beats Mahwah

Sussex Tech, seeded sixth, defeated third seed Mahwah, 28-14, in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 Tournament. That was the team’s first win in a state tournament game.

Playing Friday in Mahwah, Brian Gruber made a touchdown and two extra points for the Mustangs in the first quarter and another touchdown in the second quarter. He kicked two points after touchdowns.

Andrew Baker and Gavin Mericle also scored for Sussex Tech.

Gruber had a total of 92 yards rushing and Baker had 82.

Sussex Tech will play second seed Bernards there at 7 p.m. Friday.

Vernon’s streak ends

Vernon fell to Passaic Valley, 13-7, in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 quarterfinal Friday at home after eight wins in a row during the regular season.

Franco Luna posted the only touchdown for the Vikings on a pass from Logan Pych in the second quarter.

After tying the game at 7-7 in the third quarter, Passaic Valley scored again in the fourth.

Pych had a total of 200 rushing yards in the game.

Lenape Valley loses

Lenape Valley fell to Rutherford, 42-7, in the quarterfinal round of the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 Tournament.

Ryan Stricchiola put the only points on the board for the Patriots, seeded seventh, with a touchdown on a 44-yard interception return in the first quarter.

Rutherford, seeded second, piled up the points in the rest of the game.

Quarterback Myles Balchan completed nine of 15 pass attempts for a total of 172 yards. Cole Goumas rushed for 141 yards.

Wallkill Valley shut out

Wallkill Valley, seeded seventh, was shut out, 35-0, by second-seed Hasbrouck Heights in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 Tournament.

In the game there Friday, Aviators quarterback Frankie Billings completed 11 of 19 pass attempts for a total of 181 yards. Michael Napolitano had 113 yards receiving.

Kittatinny wins

Kittatinny, seeded third, beat second-seed Whippany Park, 21-11, there Thursday, Oct. 26 in North, Group 1.

Jack Brex, Jacob Savage and Kevin O’Keefe each scored for the Cougars. Savage made an extra two points and Tyler Scarpone kicked a point after touchdown.

Savage rushed for a total of 151 yards in the game.

Kittatinny will play first-seed Boonton there at noon Saturday. Boonton had a bye in the first round.

Jefferson loses

Jefferson, seeded third, lost to second-seed Becton, 17-15, in the North, Group 2 Regional Consolation Games.

No statistics were available for the game Thursday at Becton.

Pope John loses

Pope John lost to St. Joseph of Metuchen, 10-6, at home Saturday in its final game of the regular season. Few statistics were available for the game.

The Lions’ overall record is 7-3 and they are in second place in the United Way division of the SFC.

The seeds for the non-public state tournament are expected to be released Sunday, Oct. 29.