Newton, Vernon keep division leads

Newton and Vernon remained atop their respective divisions after both won their games Friday, Oct. 6. The only loss for both teams was their season opener to Warren Hills.

On Friday, the Braves defeated Hackettstown, 34-13, bringing their record to 5-1.

Dylan Cotter, Matthew Teets and Nick Kurilko each made a touchdown for Newton in the first quarter. Cotter also scored in the second quarter and Brenden Lynch added another touchdown in the fourth quarter. Kurilko kicked four points after touchdowns.

Quarterback Matt Ellsworth completed five of seven pass attempts for a total of 169 yards.

Vernon wins, 41-14

Vernon defeated West Milford, 41-14, boosting its record to 6-1. West Milford’s record is 3-4.

On Friday, Logan Pych, Gavin Pych and Aden Karwoski scored in the first quarter for the Vikings. Gavin Pych made two more touchdowns and Franco Luna and Aydin Deane made one each.

Luca Vizzini kicked five points after touchdowns.

Karwoski completed 10 of 16 passes for a total of 142 yards, and Logan Pych rushed for a total of 145 yards.

Pope John loses

Pope John was defeated by Delbarton, 30-6, at home Saturday.

The Lions’ record slid to 5-2. No. 6-ranked Delbarton (5-1) leads the United White division.

Pope John’s only score, by Tyler Houser, came in the fourth quarter.

Lions quarterback Chris Dietrich completed 18 of 30 passes for a total of 85 yards.

Lenape Valley wins

Lenape Valley beat Wallkill Valley, 21-14. The Patriots’ record is 4-3 while the Rangers are 2-5.

Ryan Stricchiola and Tanner Gaboda scored for Lenape Valley, and Jaiden McNeil and Gabe Uy-Garcia put points on the board for Wallkill Valley.

2nd Sussex Tech shutout

Sussex Tech defeated Kittatinny, 21-0, on Friday, lifting its record to 5-2. That was the Mustangs’ second shutout in a row.

The Cougars’ record fell to 1-5.

After a scoreless first half, Andrew Baker made a touchdown in the third quarter and Brian Gruber scored twice in the fourth. Gruber also kicked three points after touchdowns.

He rushed for a total of 153 yards and Baker for 102.

Sparta pummeled

Sparta fell to Mount Olive, 51-28, dropping its record to 1-5. Mount Olive’s record is 6-1.

Lucas Brown made two touchdowns for the Spartans and Brady Shagawat and Patrick Dunn each made one. Shane Hoover kicked four points after touchdowns.

Hoover also completed 10 of 17 passes for a total of 123 yards, and Brown rushed for a total of 147 yards.

Two shutouts

High Point beat North Warren, 19-0, there on Friday. Both teams have 2-4 records.

Jefferson lost to Lakeland, 33-0. Its record fell to 3-4, while Lakeland’s is 5-2.

Next week’s match-ups:

• Newton plays at Ramsey at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13.

• Vernon plays High Point at 7 p.m. Friday.

• Sparta plays West Milford at 7 p.m. Friday.

• Jefferson plays at Madison at 7 p.m. Friday.

• Pope John plays at DePaul at 7 p.m. Friday.

• Lenape Valley plays at Sussex Tech at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14.

• Wallkill Valley plays Hackettstown at noon Saturday.

• Kittatinny plays Parsippany at 1 p.m. Saturday.