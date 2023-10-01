Newton, Vernon lead their divisions

Newton remains at the top of the American Blue division of the SFC with a 4-1 record.

The Braves defeated Lenape Valley, 34-7, on Friday, Sept. 29.

Lenape Valley, with a 3-3 record, is second in the division.

Vernon leads the American White division with a 5-1 record after defeated Lakeland, 27-6, on Friday.

Lakeland holds second place in the division with a 4-2 record.

Jefferson and West Milford are tied for third place in the American White division with 3-3 overall records.

Shutout by Sussex Tech

Sussex Tech shut out Hackettstown, 41-0, on Friday. Its overall record is 4-2 but 1-2 against division opponents.

Hackettstown is 0-3 in the division and 1-5 overall.

Senior Andrew Baker and junior quarterback Brian Gruber each scored twice for the Mustangs and senior Will White and junior Zach Doyle each added touchdowns.

Gruber kicked four points after touchdowns, of six attempts, and rushed for a total of 109 yards.

Senior Samuel Fara added two points after one touchdown.

Sparta’s first win

Sparta posted its first win of the season, defeating Jefferson, 20-13, there on Friday.

Senior Jon Calderon posted the Spartans’ first points in the first quarter and senior Josh Brancy added touchdowns on passes from sophomore quarterback Shane Hoover in the first and third quarters.

Sophomore Jason Post and senior Jeff Evans scored for the Falcons.

Calderon rushed for a total of 168 yards, and Hoover completed 13 of 26 pass attempts for a total of 158 yards.

Wallkill Valley loses

Wallkill Valley lost to Whippany Park, 18-7, on Friday.

Its overall record is 2-4 and 1-1 against division opponents.

Junior quarterback Zach Clarken posted the only points for the Rangers in the third quarter.

Senior Andrew Deehan made both touchdowns for the Wildcats after the team scored a safety in the first quarter.

High Point’s first win

High Point also had its first win of the season Friday, when it defeated Kittatinny, 13-7. Both teams have 1-4 records.

Junior John Elko and sophomore Slade Muller made touchdowns for the Wildcats in the first and second quarters, respectively.

Senior Jacob Savage scored for the Cougars in the third. He rushed for a total of 61 yards in the game.

Pope John wins again

Pope John leads the United White division with an overall record of 5-1.

The Lions handed Immaculata High School of Somerville its first loss of the season, 45-6, there on Friday.

After Joe Fleming made the Spartans’ only touchdown of the game in the first quarter, Pope John’s senior quarterback Chris Dietrich made a touchdown and senior Jack Morgese kicked a 32-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Junior Wes Johnston and sophomore Prince Joshua each scored in the third quarter and junior Tylik Hill made three touchdowns.

Three of the Lions’ scores were on passes from Dietrich, and Hill rushed for a total of 223 yards in the game.

This week’s match-ups:

• Vernon plays at West Milford at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6.

• Newton plays Hackettstown at home at 7 p.m. Friday.

• Sussex Tech plays Kittatinny at home at 7 p.m. Friday.

• Sparta plays Mount Olive at home at 7 p.m. Friday.

• High Point plays at North Warren at 7 p.m. Friday.

• Jefferson plays Lakeland at home at 7 p.m. Friday.

• Pope John plays Delbarton at home at noon Saturday, Oct. 7.

• Lenape Valley plays at Wallkill Valley at 2 p.m. Saturday.