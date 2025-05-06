x
Photos: Little League opening night in Vernon

Vernon /
| 06 May 2025 | 12:30
    <b>Mayor Anthony Rossi throws the first pitch on the Vernon Little League’s opening night Friday, May 2 at Veterans Memorial Park. The field has a new lighting system. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Little League teams line the field on opening night Friday, May 2. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Hudson, 5, and Cherie Walsh.</b>
