Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Sports
Photos: Special Olympics speed skating
Nancy Madacsi
Stockholm
/
| 09 Feb 2025 | 07:56
New Jersey Special Olympics speed skaters line up for a 500-meter race Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
Speed skaters Christopher McMullen, Avery Richardson, Kristina Pkhrikyan and Thomas Edward Hodnett.
Edward Hodnett
Robert Lieu
Kristina Pkhrikyan and Avery Richardson
Volunteer Al Harding watches speed skaters, from left, Joseph Pilchuk, Salvatore Luppino and James Smith.
Kristina Pkhrikyan
Hardyston Police Officer Jared Edelbach and Isabella Szulc.
Hardyston Police Officer Jared Edelbach with speed skaters.
Hardyston Police Officers Jared Kodis, left, and Justin Edelbach, right, with speed skaters Joseph Pilchuk and Robert Lieu.
Hardyston Police Officer Justin Edelbach and Srikar Chalia.
Hardyston Police Officers Jared Kodis, left, and Andrew Reeves, right, with Avery Richardson and Kristina Pkhrikyan.
Dylan Patrick Madrid, Paul Pantano and Salvatore Luppino
Srikar Challa
A 500-meter race is about to begin.
Bobby Vig and Thomas Antoniazzi
Robert Lieu
Salvatore Luppino II
Paul Pantano
Srikar Challa and Gina Cioffi
Speed skaters at the starting line.
Ramapo High School hockey team members volunteer to help with the Special Olympics.
Millburn High School seventh-graders cheer at the Special Olympics.
Ramapo High School hockey coaches David Chen, Michael McLachlan and John Russo.
Laura Cioffi, Rachelle Zeluff, Claudia Puccio and Lisa Hodnett have children competing in the Special Olympics.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
al harding
2
Nancy Madacsi
3
New Jersey Special Olympics
4
Skylands Ice World
5
speed skating
6
Stockholm
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED