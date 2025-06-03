x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Sports

Photos: Vikings advance to semifinal

Vernon /
| 03 Jun 2025 | 07:33
    <b>West Milford pitcher Cole Czerepak tags out Vernon runner Joe Rodriguez at home plate in the fifth inning of their game Friday, May 30. Vernon won, 10-5, in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament. The team will face Glen Rock in the semifinal round Tuesday, June 3. (Photos by George Leroy Hunter)</b>
    West Milford pitcher Cole Czerepak tags out Vernon runner Joe Rodriguez at home plate in the fifth inning of their game Friday, May 30. Vernon won, 10-5, in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament. The team will face Glen Rock in the semifinal round Tuesday, June 3. (Photos by George Leroy Hunter)
    <b>Vernon pitcher Jayden Chornobroff is in throw motion. He threw 75 pitches in three innings.</b>
    Vernon pitcher Jayden Chornobroff is in throw motion. He threw 75 pitches in three innings.
    <b>Vernon pitcher Dustin Wagner threw 55 pitches in four innings, producing three strikeouts.</b>
    Vernon pitcher Dustin Wagner threw 55 pitches in four innings, producing three strikeouts.
    <b>Vernon first baseman Joe Rodriguez is ready for action.</b>
    Vernon first baseman Joe Rodriguez is ready for action.
    <b>West Milford batter Brayden Primavera begins to swing the bat toward the incoming ball.</b>
    West Milford batter Brayden Primavera begins to swing the bat toward the incoming ball.
    <b>Will it be a hit or a miss for a West Milford batter?</b>
    Will it be a hit or a miss for a West Milford batter?
    <b>West Milford outfielder Jonas Paulino has the ball in his glove during a play.</b>
    West Milford outfielder Jonas Paulino has the ball in his glove during a play.
    <b>West Milford pitcher Cole Czerepak in the midst of a throw.</b>
    West Milford pitcher Cole Czerepak in the midst of a throw.