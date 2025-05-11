Sports roundup: Janus wins gold in H/W/S Championships

Samantha Janus won the gold medal in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.92, was second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.13 and was ninth in the high jump with a leap of 4-8 to lead the Vernon Township High School girls outdoor track team in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Championships on May 1 at Wallkill Valley Regional High School in Hamburg.

Janus, a freshman, was named MVP of the track portion of the event for helping the Vikings to a fifth-place team finish.

Other top girls place-winners included Monica Curry (fifth in 100-meter dash in 13:19; ninth in 200-meter dash in 27.84), Sophia Haw (10th in 200-meter dash in 27.89, ninth in 400-meter dash in 1:01.14), Abigail DeYoung (eighth in 400-meter hurdles in 1:13.30), Kaylee Mahoney (sixth in high jump in 4-10), Alejandrina Roman (fourth in discus in 97-7), Maureen Lovett (fifth in discus in 95-8), and the 4x400 meter relay team of Brooke Schneider, Janus, Curry and DeYoung (fifth in 4:25.80).

On the boys side, top 10 place-winners included Jose Rodriguez, who placed seventh in the long jump with a leap of 18-9, and Samuel Silva, who was ninth in the 200-meter dash in 24.36.

Here’s how other Vernon teams fared recently:

Baseball

Joe Rodriguez singled in Charlie Paladino, who had walked, for Vernon’s only run as the fifth-seeded Vikings bowed to top-seeded Hunterdon Central, 10-1, in the semifinal round of the H/W/S Tournament on Saturday afternoon, May 10 in Flemington.

Vernon, the fifth seed, had advanced with a 2-1 victory over fourth-seeded Pope John there May 7.

Dustin Wagner and James Curry each singled and scored a run for Vernon, which saw Michael Pecoraro pitch a seven-hitter with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Vernon (10-4) is slated to play at Kinnelon at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 15.

Softball

Vernon, seeded fifth, was defeated by 13th-seeded Sparta, 7-4, in the quarterfinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament at home Thursday, May 8.

The Vikings had advanced by defeating 12th-seeded Voorhees, 6-0, at home May 2.

Miranda Ebbinhausen hurled a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and no walks and also went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run.

Teagan Ressler was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run, with Madigan VanBlarcom and Hailey Hanshaw each singling with an RBI and a run. Riley Lazier doubled in a run and scored to help key the 11-hit attack.

Vernon (11-4) will play host to North Warren at 4 p.m. May 15.

Girls lacrosse

The sixth-seeded Vikings held a two-goal lead heading to the fourth quarter before third-seeded Delaware Valley struck for three goals and earned a 7-6 victory over Vernon in the quarterfinal round of the H/W/S Tournament there May 5.

Vernon (4-8) was led by Emma Lally (three goals), Payton Wilson (one goal, one assist), Abby Cawley (one goal) and Annalliese Drupka (one goal).

Lally leads the team in scoring with 33 goals and two assists, followed by Wilson (six goals, 13 assists), Grace Dobrzynski (14 goals, one assist), Audra Leiter (11 goals) and Ava Pecoraro (eight goals, three assists).

Boys tennis

Michael Onysko-Koch (first singles), Miles Van Den Broek (second singles) and Finn Brooks (third singles) each won in straight sets and Johnny Pecca and Thomas Kimble (first doubles) and Austin Geisler and Michael Meneses (second doubles) each won by forfeit as Vernon (2-8) blanked Hopatcong, 5-0, there April 30.