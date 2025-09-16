Sports roundup: Vikings beat Sussex Tech, 1-0

Robert Vasquez scored the game’s only goal in the first half and Ethan Jones earned the shutout with a three-save performance to lift the Vernon Township High School boys soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Sussex Tech there Friday afternoon, Sept. 12.

With the decision, the Vikings improved to 3-1 this season.

In its other game last week, Vernon also won, utilizing two goals and an assist from Robert Burdzy in a 3-1 decision over Hopatcong there Wednesday, Sept. 10.

Jones and Evan Oldham each made one stop in net to solidify the defense.

Burdzy leads the team in scoring with four goals and an assist, with Thomas Obrotka (one goal, three assists) and Mason Heilmann (two goals) following.

Vernon, now 3-0 in the Colonial Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference, will play host to North Warren at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18.

Here’s how other Vernon teams have fared recently:

Girls soccer

Monica Curry collected three goals and two assists; Emma Heinzinger scored twice; and Annika Labance also registered to fuel a 6-0 victory over High Point at home Sept. 10.

Heinzinger also scored the game-winning goal - off a corner kick from Alexia Rodriguez in overtime - as Vernon overcame an early deficit to record a 2-1 victory over Kittatinny there.

Curry’s second-half goal, off a feed from Heinzinger, erased a 1-0 halftime deficit for Vernon (3-0).

The Vikings, who are 3-0 in the NJAC Freedom Division, will play at North Warren at 4 p.m. Sept. 18.

Field hockey

Madigan VanBlarcom had two goals and an assist; Samantha Janus and Kayla Jurewicz each totaled a goal and an assist; and Kaylee Free, Grace Cosenza and Brielle MacLean each added a goal as Vernon blanked Jefferson, 7-0, there Thursday afternoon, Sept. 11.

VanBlarcom now has six goals and two assists for Vernon, which has outscored its opponents, 20-6, this season.

Vernon (2-1-1) will play host to Newton at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19.

Girls tennis

After suffering its first loss of the season to Blair, Vernon rebounded with a 5-0 victory over Hopatcong at home Sept. 11.

Juliette Miller (first singles), Samantha Werner (second singles), Karolina Czerhoniak (third singles), Sierra Wagner and Karina Czerhoniak (first doubles), and Brooke Giersuebel and Hannah Burratato (second doubles) all won their respective matches in straight sets.

Vernon (5-1) will play at Wallkill Valley at 4 p.m. Sept. 18 before returning home to meet High Point at 4 p.m. Sept. 19.

Girls volleyball

Vernon won its first match of the season with a 25-12, 25-13 decision over Parsippany there Sept. 5.

The Vikings were led by Dominica Sierpinski (seven kills, three aces, two digs, one block), Jaelyn Braden (six digs, three kills, one ace), Skyler Werner (four aces, two kills, two digs), Emma Casper (13 assists, five digs, one ace, one kill), Elizabeth Peek (eight digs, one assist, one ace) and Kaitlyn VanBlarcom (five digs, two aces).

Vernon (1-3) will play host to Morris Tech at 4 p.m. Sept. 19.