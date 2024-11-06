Team honors breast cancer survivors

The West Milford High School field hockey team raised slightly less than $1,000 and honored 25 survivors of breast cancer at its Play for the Cure game Oct. 17.

Also honored were two women now fighting the disease.

The money will be donated to Minette’s Angels to increase awareness of breast cancer.

The team also worked with Skate It Forward!, a nonprofit that collected donated items to fill 60 pink bags for local women going through treatment.

“It was truly an amazing and moving day seeing our team supporting women who are true warriors,” said head coach Krista Provost.

The Boes family and the Chris Boes Foundation donated pink jerseys for the team to wear at the game. The foundation was created after Chris, a West Milford High School graduate, was killed in 2016.