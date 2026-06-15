Vernon 8U Cyclones finish strong in inaugural season

The Vernon 8U Cyclones concluded their inaugural spring baseball season with a 6-4-1 record, marking a successful debut for a team of players competing together for the first time.

The team was coached by Brian O’Carroll, Anthony Cisternino and Derric Edwards, whose backgrounds in travel baseball helped guide the young athletes throughout the season.

In addition to their success on the field, coaches and families highlighted the friendships and teamwork that developed among the players during the season.

From the first practice through the final game, the Cyclones demonstrated growth in their baseball skills, understanding of the game and overall confidence, according to team supporters.

The season also showcased strong family involvement, with players and parents coming together to establish a positive team culture during the program’s first year.

The Cyclones’ inaugural campaign concluded with optimism for the future as the young players continue their development in the sport.