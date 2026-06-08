Vernon boys volleyball gains experience, confidence

Not just every match, but every set and every point the Vernon High School boys volleyball stood strong against considerably tough opposition on the court throughout the 2026 season.

Jeff DeYoung, the head coach for the Vikings, recalls some of the most memorable moments this spring.

“The contest that was most impressive was our opening round win in our NJAC (Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference) tournament as the sixth seed against third seeded Jefferson (a 2-1 triumph on May 16) in three sets,’’ DeYoung said. “We were trailing in the third set 19-24, and we were able to tie and later in the match win 27-25 off a service ace from Ky-Mani Browne-Kmiec, who subbed in to serve for an injured teammate, in his only appearance in the match.

“The win advanced us to the NJAC semifinals and secured us enough power points at the state cutoff to qualify for the (NJSIAA) North 1 Sectional Tournament as the 15th seed.’’

Leaders were ever present and ever productive for the Vikings this year.

“Leadership was an ongoing area of improvement, as we graduated multiple seniors who were excellent leaders,’’ DeYoung said. “Senior Victor Silva took opportunities to lead some serve-receive and defensive drills prior to matches. We were a young team this year lacking in varsity experience, so overcoming that inexperience over the course of the season was a challenge.’’

Plenty of student athletes improved noticeably on the court all season long for Vernon.

“Sophomore Adam Jackson made significant progress over the course of the season and led our team in blocking,’’ DeYoung said. “We were able to establish him as an offensive option as the season went on, and his gameplay improved exponentially as he adjusted to other team’s attacks and tendencies.

“Sophomore Justin Malek was thrust into a starting setter position after playing sparingly as a defensive specialist as a freshman. As the season progressed, his ability to find his primary hitters, combined with a willingness to improve his front-row play was a boost as well.’’

The Vikings tallied nine hard fought overall victories with five wins the NJAC. Vernon was defeated by No. 2 seed Hoboken in the first round of the NJSIAA North 1 Sectional Tournament.

“With a lot of new faces being asked to play meaningful and significant varsity time, that experience can build more confidence in being able to close out opponents versus succumbing to pressure,’’ DeYoung said. “As outside playing opportunities continue to increase in our neighboring areas, skills can be grown and improved.’’