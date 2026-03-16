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Alicia Kovacs

Vernon girls swimmers build success through leadership, postseason run

Vernon. Led by senior captains and standout freshman Isabella Kuzicki, Vernon Township High School advanced to the sectional semifinals and earned multiple county, conference and state-level honors during the 2025-26 season.

Pequannock /
| 16 Mar 2026 | 10:25
    <b>The Vernon girls’ swimming is shown team after their NJSIAA Tournament North 1 Group C quarterfinal win over Pequannock High School.</b>
    The Vernon girls’ swimming is shown team after their NJSIAA Tournament North 1 Group C quarterfinal win over Pequannock High School. ( Photo submitted)
    <b>Freshman Isabella Kuzicki shows her awards at the NJSIAA Meet of Champions in Sewell.</b>
    Freshman Isabella Kuzicki shows her awards at the NJSIAA Meet of Champions in Sewell. ( Photo submitted)

It was a special 2025-26 season for the Vernon High School girls’ swimming team, not just because of individual achievements, but because of camaraderie built between the athletes on the roster.

There were some memorable moments for the Vikings this winter.

“The girls team qualified for the NJSIAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed this year for North 1 Group C,’’ Vernon coach Jennifer Shirhall said. “They had a first round bye, then defeated the number five seed, Pequannock (a 99-70 victory on Feb. 4) in the quarterfinal round and almost knocked off the number one seed, Mountain Lakes in the semifinal round (a 89-81 defeat on Feb. 6). We [also] finished third in the County Championships meet.’’

The graduating class of 2026 made a positive impression on the team this year.

“My seniors also served as my captains,’’ Shirhall said. “They consistently showed their leadership throughout the season through navigating difficult times and tough losses while also rallying the troops and celebrating some really great moments.

“The team as a whole consistently improved their times all season long through their hard work. During the end of season championship meets and the state meets, many swimmers achieved best times and top finishes.’’

The Vikings’ future appears promising.

“Despite getting hit hard by graduation this year, there is still a core group of very talented swimmers including junior Alex Kovacs and the freshman trio of Juliet Schwarz, Alicia Kovacs and Isabella Kuzicki,’’ Shirhall said. “These four swimmers place very well individually and can combine for one of the fastest relays in the county.’’

Accomplishments
200 freestyle relay team of seniors Carly Amorosi and Maureen Lovett and freshmen Juliet Schwarz and Isabella Kuzicki placed second at the County Championship meet and were selected Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Freedom All Conference Second Team.
400 freestyle relay team of seniors Maureen Lovett, Gabi Cefaloni, Julie Evanick and freshman Isabella Kuzicki placed second at the County Championship meet and were selected NJAC Freedom All Conference Second Team.
Senior Juliette Miller was selected NJAC Freedom Conference Honorable Mention.
Maureen Lovett, Isabella Kuzicki, Carly Amorosi and Julie Evanick earned All Academic Honors.
The girls swim team was voted winner of the League Sportsmanship Award.
Freshman Isabella Kuzicki earned NJAC Freedom All Conference First Team honors in the 50 freestyle; Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Swim Championships gold medal in the 50 and 100 freestyle and named Girls MVP of the Meet; Gold medal in the 50 and 100 freestyle at the Sussex County Championships; qualified for the prestigious NJSIAA Meet of Champions in the 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 50 free, 100 free and 100 backstroke; finished second in the State in the 50 free and sixth in the 100 free at the NJSIAA Meet of Champions.