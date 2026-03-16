Vernon girls swimmers build success through leadership, postseason run

It was a special 2025-26 season for the Vernon High School girls’ swimming team, not just because of individual achievements, but because of camaraderie built between the athletes on the roster.

There were some memorable moments for the Vikings this winter.

“The girls team qualified for the NJSIAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed this year for North 1 Group C,’’ Vernon coach Jennifer Shirhall said. “They had a first round bye, then defeated the number five seed, Pequannock (a 99-70 victory on Feb. 4) in the quarterfinal round and almost knocked off the number one seed, Mountain Lakes in the semifinal round (a 89-81 defeat on Feb. 6). We [also] finished third in the County Championships meet.’’

The graduating class of 2026 made a positive impression on the team this year.

“My seniors also served as my captains,’’ Shirhall said. “They consistently showed their leadership throughout the season through navigating difficult times and tough losses while also rallying the troops and celebrating some really great moments.

“The team as a whole consistently improved their times all season long through their hard work. During the end of season championship meets and the state meets, many swimmers achieved best times and top finishes.’’

The Vikings’ future appears promising.

“Despite getting hit hard by graduation this year, there is still a core group of very talented swimmers including junior Alex Kovacs and the freshman trio of Juliet Schwarz, Alicia Kovacs and Isabella Kuzicki,’’ Shirhall said. “These four swimmers place very well individually and can combine for one of the fastest relays in the county.’’