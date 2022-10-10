Vernon highlights outstanding athletes

Senior Ricky Healy had 10 catches for 181 yards and 2 touchdowns and an interception in the Viking’s 28-20 win over Lakeland. His teammate Derek Lazier went 18-for-25 for 271 yards and had 3 touchdowns. He threw for two touchdowns and ran for one.

On the soccer field, Zack Mountain had two assists in the Vikings’ 2-1 overtime victory over Lenape Valley.

Junior Sidney Van Tassel had 3 goals and 3 assists for the in three wins for the field hockey team. She also scored the overtime goal in a big road win at Newton.