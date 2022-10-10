x
Vernon highlights outstanding athletes

Vernon. Ricky Healy and Derek Lazier shined for the Vernon Township High School football team, while Zack Mountain excelled for the boys’ soccer team and Sidney Van Tassel had a big week on the field hockey field.

Newton /
| 10 Oct 2022 | 01:35
Senior Ricky Healy had 10 catches for 181 yards and 2 touchdowns and an interception in the Viking’s 28-20 win over Lakeland. His teammate Derek Lazier went 18-for-25 for 271 yards and had 3 touchdowns. He threw for two touchdowns and ran for one.

On the soccer field, Zack Mountain had two assists in the Vikings’ 2-1 overtime victory over Lenape Valley.

Junior Sidney Van Tassel had 3 goals and 3 assists for the in three wins for the field hockey team. She also scored the overtime goal in a big road win at Newton.