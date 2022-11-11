Vernon. Rec. Dept. plans Turkey Trot

Each year, Vernon Recreation hosts a Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot to raise funds and collect non perishables for the Harvest House Food Pantry located in Sussex.

The route is a nice combination of hills and turns through a picturesque rural landscape, including a cheering section of local cows!

Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/Info/NJ/Sussex/VernonsTurkeyTrot.

Free as a bird (individual) registration - $25.00 (Price increases to $30 on 11/15/22 and day of). Flocks of four or more - $20 each participant (Price increases to $25 per person on 11/15/22 and day of). Children under 10 - free.

Entrants will receive a Race Bib, a swag bag filled with goodies.

Contact the Department of Recreation at 973.764.4055 ext. 2261 for more information.