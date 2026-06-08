Vernon relay places fifth at Meet of Champions

The Vernon High School girls 4x100-meter relay team capped the 2026 outdoor track and field season with a fifth-place finish at the NJSIAA Meet of Champions on June 3 at Pennsauken High School.

The quartet of Sophia Haw, Monica Curry, Isabella Kuzicki and Samantha Janus completed the race in 47.35 seconds to earn a spot on the podium against the state’s top competition.

High Point’s Daniel Elston also competed at the season-ending event, placing 15th in the pole vault with a clearance of 13 feet, 6 inches.

High Point softball

Third-seeded High Point’s season came to an end with a 10-0 loss in six innings to second-seeded Pascack Valley in the semifinals of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament on June 2 in Hillsdale.

Karli Matthews had two singles for the Wildcats, while Abi Amick doubled and walked. Grace Meyers and Victoria Meyers each added a hit.

Under head coach James Seck, High Point finished with an 18-7 overall record and tied for second place with North Warren in the Freedom Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference with a 7-3 mark.

The Wildcats were led offensively by Daphne Mathews, who collected 37 hits, scored 25 runs and drove in 16 runs. Matthews also finished with 37 hits, 22 runs scored, 21 RBIs, nine doubles, three triples and two home runs.

Victoria Meyers contributed 31 hits, 17 runs and 22 RBIs, including four home runs, while Grace Meyers added 33 hits, 23 runs, 22 RBIs, six doubles and two home runs.

In the pitching circle, Grace Meyers anchored the staff with a 16-5 record, a 1.94 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 110 innings.

Vernon baseball

Third-seeded Vernon was tied entering the seventh inning before seventh-seeded Glen Rock scored three runs in the top of the frame to secure a 4-1 victory in the semifinals of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament on June 3 in Vernon Township.

Charlie Paladino went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, helping Vernon take a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Glen Rock tied the game in the fourth before pulling away in the seventh.

James Curry and Tyler Dobrzynski each collected two hits, with Curry adding a double. Chris Perrotta contributed two hits and Dustin Wagner added a single.

The Vikings finished the season 17-9 under head coach Stephen Myhren and captured the Freedom Division title in the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference with an 8-2 record.

James Curry paced the offense with 31 hits, 20 runs scored, 18 RBIs and 10 doubles. Dobrzynski totaled 34 hits, 25 runs, 20 RBIs, 11 doubles and 16 stolen bases, while Perrotta recorded 28 hits, 15 runs, 17 RBIs and 18 stolen bases.

On the mound, Wagner went 4-2 with a 2.50 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 47.2 innings. Jayden Chornobroff posted a 6-2 record with a 2.61 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 45.2 innings, while Matt Rugel and Joe Esposito also provided key contributions to the pitching staff.

Despite postseason defeats, both High Point softball and Vernon baseball completed successful campaigns that included strong conference performances and deep runs into sectional tournament play.