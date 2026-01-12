Vernon’s True DiGuiseppe makes history with H/W/S title

True DiGuiseppe is finally on top.

The Vernon senior earned the first individual championship in program history when he captured the 190-pound title at the 16th annual Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Phillipsburg High.

DiGuiseppe, now 16-0, steamrolled his opposition, earning a pin in 24 seconds over Hunterdon Central’s Arsenius Gebraeel in the quarterfinal round and earning a 9-0 major decision over Phillipsburg’s Kevin Buonocore in the semifinals. Buonocore had won the 215-pound title a year ago.

In the finals, DiGuiseppe wasted little time on the mat, registering a pin in 55 seconds over North Hunterdon’s Owen Dandeo.

DiGuiseppe was the only finalist for Vernon, which placed 14th in the 18-team tournament. North Hunterdon won the tri-county tournament for the first time in five years, edging Phillipsburg for the team title.

Junior Jackson Moore, who took fifth at 215 pounds, was the Vikings’ only other place-finisher.

DiGuiseppe is now a four-time H/W/S Tournament medalist having placed fourth at 157 pounds as a freshman, fifth at 175 as a sophomore and fourth at 175 last season.

High Point Boys Wrestling

High Point boasted three place-winners at the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament, including Jayden Ruplall, who reached the 165-pound final and lost to Lukas Katsigiannis, 11-0.

Other place-winners for the Wildcats were Thomas Jaust (fifth at 113 pounds) and Cater Drouin (third at 120).

The Wildcats finished 12th overall out of 18 competing teams.

High Point/Vernon Girls Wrestling

Sophomore Elle Changaris won the 114-pound title and junior Ella Poalillo the 165-pound crown to lead High Point to a second-place finish at the fifth annual Girls Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Jan. 4 at High Point in Sussex.

Changaris, the defending state champion, is the state’s top-ranked wrestler at her weight class while, Poalillo, first in the state at 152 pounds last year, is also top-ranked at her weight class.

Vernon’s Melodie Guzik-Upchurch won the 138-pound title at the H/W/S Tournament with teammates Isabel James (165 pounds) and Sadie Collins (132) each reaching the finals in their respective weight classes and placing second.

High Point finished second in the team race, totaling 145 points and was followed by Vernon, which had 122 points. Newton won the team title with 149 points.