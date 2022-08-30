Vernon soccer stars psyched for fall season

The 2022 Vernon High School boys’ soccer program is filled with experienced student athletes looking to display their leadership capabilities, which should truly help the Vikings fight for their goals on the pitch this season.

Key returning players for Vernon include Nate Horn (senior, midfield), Tyler Jones (senior, forward), Lukas Polizos (senior, forward), Tyler Hordych (senior, back), James Loggies (senior, back), Kaden Haw (senior, midfield), Tyler Heykoop (junior, back), Owen Lally (junior, goal keeper), Caleb Gibson (senior, forward) and Zack Mountain (junior, forward).

Domenic Papaleo (junior, midfield), Gavin Lewis (junior, forward), Nate Giroux (senior, back), Logan Peek (senior, midfield), Tristen Santiago (junior, midfield), Nick Heinzinger (junior, forward), Tyler Hamilton (senior, goal keeper) and Diogo Torres (senior, back) are included as newcomers looking to make a strong impression on the varsity level this fall.

“We will have four captains —Tyler Jones, Tyler Hordych, Nate Horn and Lukas Polizos,” Vernon head coach Joseph Jones said. “This decision was made by the team. Lukas Polizos is a four-year letterman on the soccer team, and Nate Horn, Tyler Jones, and Tyler Hordych are entering their third year on the varsity squad.

“They are tasked with playing a leadership role not only on the soccer field but the classroom and school environment in general. They will also be leading the effort to improve the connection between the youth program in town and the high school program.”

The Vikings earned eight victories and played in the NJSIAA North 1 Group 2 Sectional Tournament last season. They are scheduled to open the 2022 regular season with a home game versus Kittatinny on September 8.

“We have as good a chance as ever to be competitive in the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Freedom Division title chase this year,” Jones said. “We would also like to advance deep into the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament and win and advance in the [NJSIAA] State Tournament for the first time in approximately 15 years.”

Vernon competes in the NJAC Freedom Division along with Jefferson, Hackettstown, North Warren, Newton and Wallkill Valley.

“We are definitely a contender this year,” Jones said. “As usual, the NJAC Freedom will be a very competitive division. Newton and Hackettstown are always stacked and will contend for a championship. Wallkill Valley is always a tough matchup and North Warren is coming off of a championship season.”