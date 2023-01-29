Vernon Township High School sports roundup

The Vernon Township High School boys varsity basketball team was scheduled to face Voorhees in the second round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Athletic Association tournament Tuesday, Jan. 31 at home.

The Vikings had a bye in the first round.

The team remains on top in its division, with a 13-2 overall record. It is undefeated in division games, 8-0.

Following Vernon in the Colonial Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) is High Point Regional High School, at No. 2. It has an overall record of 8-8 and a 5-3 record in division play.

In the American Division of the NJAC, Sparta High School is fourth with an overall record of 9-6 and a record of 4-4 in division games.

Pope John is at the bottom of the American Division: its record is 3-13 overall and it has lost all its division matchups.

Leading the division are West Morris, Delbarton and Mendham.

Hackettstown and Jefferson are atop the Freedom Division, followed by Lenape Valley, Wallkill Valley and Newton.

Girls basketball

The girls basketball team was scheduled to play Hackettstown there Jan. 31 in the first round.

The team defeated Belvidere, 52-45, in the preliminary round Jan. 28. Freshman Monica Curry scored 14 points and sophomore Grace Dobrzynski made 11 points.

The Braves are No. 3 in the Colonial Division of the NJAC with an overall record of 10-5 and a division record of 4-3.

Leading the division are Morris Tech, which is undefeated this season, and Newton, with an overall record of 8-7.