Viking Snowshoe Invasion

Vernon /
| 06 Feb 2024 | 06:30
    Participants in the Viking Snowshoe Invasion on Saturday, Jan. 27 at Mountain Creek begin the 5K race. About 50 people took part in the competition. (Photos by Sammie Finch)
    The race gets under way.
    Matthew Moran, 32, of Bloomingdale crosses the finish line first for the second year in a row. His time was 35:30.6.
    Elizabeth O’Connor, 58, of Bloomingdale crosses the finish line. She was the first female to finish the race and the third overall. Her time was 40:12.5.
    Hannah Vanwoudenber, 25, of Oak Ridge and her father, Eric Maynard, 59, of Franklin competed together in the Viking Snowshoe Invasion. They placed ninth and eighth, respectively.
    Matthew Moran and Elizabeth O'Connor were the first male and female across the finish line.
    Matthew Moran and John Hill placed first and second, respectively, in the 5K.
    John Hill, 56, of Flemington tightens his snowshoe before the race. He came in second in the 5K.
    5K participants move through the fog.
    Competitors line up for the start of the race.
    Lacing up snowshoes before the race.
    Visibility at the top of the mountain was very limited, making conditions difficult for racers. The fog cleared on the way to the bottom.
    Despite warmer weather, the Viking Snowshoe Invasion was held as scheduled.
    Riding down the gondola at Mountain Creek.
    The Vernon Recreation Department hosted the annual Viking Snowshoe Invasion.
    Winners of the Viking Snowshoe Invasion.
