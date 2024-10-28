Vikings beat Hackettstown, 3-1

Monica Curry scored all three of her team’s goals and Caitlin Hart made five saves to pace the Vernon Township High School girls soccer team to a 3-1 decision over Hackettstown there Thursday afternoon, Oct. 24.

Curry, a junior, has 30 goals and four assists this season and 110 goals and 26 assists for her career.

Emma Heinzinger, Alexis McCarthy and Emma Lally each had an assist against Hackettstown.

Vernon finished 11-4-1 overall this season and 7-2-1 in the Freedom Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference.

Here’s how other Vernon teams fared recently:

Cross country

Jack Turner clocked a time of 18:33.50, good for 25th place, and Kylie Burns was 28th with a time of 22:23.50 to pace the Vernon boys and girls teams, respectively, at the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Championships on Oct. 24 in Phillipsburg.

The Vernon boys finished 10th of 17 schools in the team race while the girls were eighth of 12 schools.

Other boys finishers included David Velez (53rd place in 20:39.40), Rick Bennett (59th in 20:57.90), Aiden Velez (66th in 21:29.60) and Christopher Vigiletti (94th in 23:43.50).

Also finishing for the girls were Alexandra Kovacs (35th place in 22:59.40), Brooke Schneider (39th in 23:33.80), Sarah Horler (53rd in 24:29.00) and Gabriella Cafferata (58th in 25:30.30).

Up next for the boys and girls is the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) sectional championships on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Woodland Park.

Field hockey

Samantha Janus scored the game’s only goal off a pass from Abigail Cawley in overtime to lift Vernon to a 1-0 victory over Kittatinny at home Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Vernon, which held a 16-5 advantage in shots, received five saves from Emily Getz, who posted her sixth shutout this season.

The Vikings (11-6) were slated to play host to Newton at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Girls volleyball

Vernon earned a hard-fought 25-17, 17-25, 25-11 victory over Morris Hills to improve to 14-4 on Oct. 21 in Rockaway.

The Vikings were led by Helen Bilomasur (16 digs, 10 kills), Ella Platt (four digs, three kills), Ava Pecoraro (three kills), Dominica Sierpinski (10 kills, one block, one ace), Haley Gros (one kill), Kaylie Orlando (25 assists, six digs, one ace), Alexa Gentile (six digs, three aces), Elizabeth Peek (nine digs), Kaitlyn Van Blarcom (one ace) and Jaelyn Braden.

Vernon and Morris Tech were tied atop the NJAC Liberty Division standings with identical 7-2 records. They were set to play at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 in Vernon.

Boys soccer

Ethan Jones stopped eight shots in net but Vernon bowed to North Warren, 2-0, there Saturday, Oct. 24 in its regular-season finale.

Jade Obrotka (three goals, three assists), Kaden Gibson (three goals), Kyle Mangone (two goals, two assists), Robert Vasquez (one goal, three assists), Robert Burdzy (two goals), Michael Onysko-Koch (one goal) and Chris Perrotta (one goal) paced the offense for the Vikings (1-16).