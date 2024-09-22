Vikings beat Voorhees, 4-2

Monica Curry connected for three goals and Grace Duffy added another strike to fuel the Vernon Township High School girls soccer team to a 4-2 victory over Voorhees at home Thursday, Sept. 19.

The Vikings, who also received two assists from Emma Heinzinger and 10 saves from Caitlin Hart, held a 2-0 at the half.

Curry, a junior, has 15 goals and one assist this season and 95 goals and 23 assists for her career.

Vernon (5-2) is slated to play at Newton at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 before returning home to play host to Lenape Valley at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30.

Here’s how other Vernon sports teams fared last week:

Boys soccer

Chris Perrotta, Kyle Mangone and Kaden Gibson each scored to pace Vernon to its first victory of the season - a 3-2 decision over High Point - at home Saturday, Sept. 14.

Goalie Ethan Jones was outstanding, registering 19 saves.

Vernon (1-5) will play host to Newton at 4 p.m. Sept. 26 before playing at High Point at 4 p.m. Sept. 30.

Field hockey

Elise Giroux, Madigan VanBlarcom and Samantha Janus each found the back of the cage and Emily Getz anchored the defense with a seven-save effort to pace Vernon to a 3-1 decision over Pequannock at home Saturday, Sept. 21.

Vernon (5-2) has won four straight games and is scheduled to play host to Roxbury at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.

Girls tennis

Juliette Miller (first singles), Samantha Werner (second singles), Brooke Giessuebel (third singles), Karolina Czerhoniak and Kaymenia O’Brien (first doubles), and Sierra Wagner and Karina Czerhoniak (second doubles) each won their respective flights in straight sets to pace Vernon to a 5-0 decision over Wallkill Valley there Sept. 18.

Vernon (4-5) is set to play at Sparta at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.

Girls volleyball

The Vikings posted a 25-9, 25-12 victory over Morristown-Beard at home Sept. 19.

Leading the way for Vernon was Ella Platt (four kills, two digs), Ava Pecoraro (two kills), Dominica Sierpinski (nine kills, four aces), Kasey Keating (three kills), Miranda Ebbighausen (three aces), Kaylie Orlando (16 assists), Haley Gros (one kill), Alexa Gentile (three digs, two aces), Elizabeth Peek (one dig), Kaitlyn Van Blarcom (one ace) and Gabi Cefaloni.

Vernon (3-2) will play at Morris Tech in Denville at 4 p.m. Sept. 27.