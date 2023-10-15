Vikings defeat High Point, 38-13

Vernon boosted its record to 7-1 with a win over High Point, 38-13, on Friday, Oct. 13.

The Vikings, undefeated in conference play, sit atop the American White division of the SFC with one regular-season game left.

High Point’s record fell to 2-5 overall and 0-4 against conference opponents.

Logan Pych made three touchdowns, including one on a 53-yard run in the first quarter for the Vikings. He rushed for a total of 146 yards in the game.

Luca Vizzini made a touchdown and a field goal in the second quarter. He also kicked five points after touchdowns.

Colin Dignan scored on a 13-yard pass from quarterback Aden Karwoski in the third quarter.

The Wildcats posted touchdowns in the first and third quarters with one point after touchdown.

This week’s match-ups:

• Vernon plays Sussex Tech at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20.

• High Point plays Lakeland at 7 p.m. Friday.