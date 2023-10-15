x
Vikings defeat High Point, 38-13

SUSSEX COUNTY. Vernon holds 7-1 record and more in this high school football roundup.

Vernon /
| 15 Oct 2023 | 08:39
    Seniors on the Vernon Township High School football team were honored on Senior Night. (Photos provided)
    Seniors on the Vernon Township High School cheer team were honored on Senior Night.
Vernon boosted its record to 7-1 with a win over High Point, 38-13, on Friday, Oct. 13.

The Vikings, undefeated in conference play, sit atop the American White division of the SFC with one regular-season game left.

High Point’s record fell to 2-5 overall and 0-4 against conference opponents.

Logan Pych made three touchdowns, including one on a 53-yard run in the first quarter for the Vikings. He rushed for a total of 146 yards in the game.

Luca Vizzini made a touchdown and a field goal in the second quarter. He also kicked five points after touchdowns.

Colin Dignan scored on a 13-yard pass from quarterback Aden Karwoski in the third quarter.

The Wildcats posted touchdowns in the first and third quarters with one point after touchdown.

This week’s match-ups:

• Vernon plays Sussex Tech at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20.

• High Point plays Lakeland at 7 p.m. Friday.