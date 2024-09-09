Vikings defeat Spartans, 4-0

Abigail Mundhenk scored twice, Abigail DeYoung added a goal and an assist, and Samantha Janus also connected to pace the Vernon Township High School field hockey team to a season-opening 4-0 victory over Sparta at home Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Vernon also received an assist from Elise Giroux and two saves from Emily Getz.

On Friday, Sept. 6, Vernon traveled to Pompton Lakes and fell just short in absorbing a 2-1 loss. After falling behind, 2-0, at the half, Vernon received a goal from Teagan Ressler in the fourth quarter to cut its deficit in half.

Getz finished with a seven-save effort.

Vernon (1-1) is scheduled to play at Jefferson at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.

Here’s how other Vernon teams fared last week:

Boys soccer

Ethan Jones put forth a fantastic effort in goal, making 15 saves, but Vernon suffered a 3-0 loss to Newton in its season-opening game there Sept. 4.

Vernon (0-1) is scheduled to play at Pequannock at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 before playing host to High Point at 10 a.m. Sept. 14.

Girls soccer

Vernon split its first two games to open its 2024 campaign.

The Vikings earned a 6-1 victory over Newton at home Sept. 4 led by Monica Curry (three goals, one assist), Grace Dobrzynski (two goals), Emma Heinzinger (one goal) and Caitlin Hart (six saves).

Vernon (1-1) then bowed to Lenape Valley, 2-1, on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 7 in Stanhope.

The Vikings will play at Parsippany at 4 p.m. Sept. 12 and at Mountain Lakes at 10 a.m. Sept. 14.

Girls tennis

Vernon dropped a hard-fought 3-2 decision to Lenape Valley in its season-opening match at home Sept. 4.

Samantha Wener at second singles and the second doubles team of Sierra Wagner and Karina Czerhoniak prevailed for the Vikings.

Vernon (0-1) is scheduled to play at Villa Walsh at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.

Girls volleyball

Vernon improved to 2-0 this season with a 25-11, 25-14 victory over High Point there Friday afternoon, Sept. 6.

The Vikings were led by Helen Bilomasur (eight kills, three digs), Ella Platt (five kills), Jaelyn Braden (two aces), Dominica Sierpinski (three aces, three kills), Kaylie Orlando (16 assists), Elizabeth Peek (eight digs) and Kaitlyn Van Blarcom (two digs).

Vernon is scheduled to play host to Morris Catholic at 4 p.m. Sept. 12.