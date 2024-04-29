Vikings defeat Union City, 14-3

Carly Amorosi was 3-for-3 with a triple, an RBI, four stolen bases and four runs; Maryanna Cova-Gomez went 4-for-4 with four RBI and two runs; Abigail Mundhenk was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, two stolen bases and a run; and Hailey Hanshaw singled and drove in three runs to key the Vernon Township High School softball team’s 14-3 five-inning victory over Union City there Saturday afternoon, April 27.

Madigan VanBlarcom was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run; Kaitlyn VanBlarcom went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run; and Gabbi Austin and Miranda Ebbinhausen each got two hits. Teagan Ressler doubled in two runs and scored, and Gabby Presky stole two bases.

Ebbinhausen, who also doubled, scattered six hits and a walk while striking out six in five innings.

The Vikings (4-7) are scheduled to play host to Newton at 4 p.m. Friday, May 3.

Here’s how other Vernon teams fared last week:

Baseball

Jake Stauffer was 1-for-2 with an RBI and Gavin Bruno drove in a run as Vernon scored twice in the bottom of the fifth inning to earn a 2-1 victory over North Warren at home April 22.

Starting pitcher Michael Pecoraro struck out 10, walked two and scattered five hits in hurling the first six innings. Matthew McGrogan earned the save by pitching the final frame and striking out two.

Vernon (6-2) then had its four-game winning streak snapped in a 7-4 home loss to Sparta on April 24.

The Vikings are slated to play host to Kinnelon at 4 p.m. May 3.

Boys lacrosse

Vernon (2-7), seeded sixth for the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament, is slated to play host to 11th-seeded Phillipsburg in a first-round game Tuesday, April 30.

If the Vikings prevail, they would play at third-seeded Voorhees in the tri-county quarterfinal round Saturday, May 4.

Ty Holden leads Vernon in scoring with 15 goals and three assists.

Girls lacrosse

Sidney Van Tassel totaled five goals, two assists, four ground balls and six draw controls; Makenna Thomas added four goals, three draw controls and a ground ball; Grace Dobrzynski had two goals; Abby Bonnema had a goal and two assists; and Audra Leiter also scored to fuel a 13-6 decision over Kittatinny there April 27.

Vernon is seeded sixth for the H/W/S Tournament and is scheduled to play host to 11th-seeded Lenape Valley in a first-round game April 30. The winner will advance to the quarterfinal round against third-seeded North Hunterdon on May 4.

Boys volleyball

The Vikings earned the top seed for the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament and are scheduled to meet fourth-seeded Chatham or fifth-seeded Morristown in the semifinal round May 4 at Sparta High School.

Pearse Esposito (16 assists, four digs), Victor Silva (five kills, three digs, three aces), Cyrus Cruz (two aces), Josh Jean (four kills, two digs), Ben Jurewicz (four kills) and Tristan Santiago (eight digs, four aces) paced a 25-12, 25-9 victory over Pope John at home April 24.

Boys tennis

Vernon snapped a three-match losing streak with a 5-0 decision at Hopatcong on Thursday, April 25.

Michael Onysko-Koch (first singles), Owen Young (second singles), Carlo Cipriani and Travis Blaum Boutillier (first doubles), and Lukas Baric and Darius Ziabakhsh (second doubles) all won by straight sets.

The Vikings (2-4) are scheduled to play at Sparta at 4 p.m. Monday, May 6.