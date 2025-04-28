Vikings defeat Wallkill Valley

Tyler Dobrzynski went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run; Joe Rodriguez singled, walked twice and scored twice; Gavin Bruno walked twice and scored; and Chris Perrotta and Charlie Paladino each singled in two runs and scored to pace the Vernon Township High School baseball team to an 8-2 victory over Wallkill Valley at home Tuesday, April 22.

Michael Pecoraro surrendered four hits and three walks and didn’t allow an earned run while striking out 10 during the first six innings.

Vernon is 7-3 overall this season, which includes a 5-1 mark in the Freedom Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference.

The Vikings will play at High Point at 4 p.m. Monday, May 5.

Here’s how other Vernon teams have fared recently:

Boys lacrosse

Vernon, seeded 12th, bowed to 11th-seeded Phillipsburg, 7-4, in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Saturday, April 26 in Phillipsburg.

The Vikings (2-9) had snapped their three-game losing streak Thursday, April 24 with a 13-6 victory over High Point at home.

Dean Grundy had four goals and one assist; Jack Paton and Jake Delrosario each scored three goals; and Brandon Houghtaling, Andrew Geisen and Chace Teiner each scored once to pace the offense, while Luca Vizzini (nine saves) and Kaine Doyle (two saves) anchored the defense.

Vernon will play host to Jefferson at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 1.

Softball

A season-high seven-game winning streak came to an end with a 1-0 loss to undefeated Jefferson at home April 22.

Junior Miranda Ebbinhausen was exceptional in defeat, scattering five hits and one walk while striking out 12 and allowing the game’s only run in the sixth inning.

Ebbinhausen, who also doubled in the game, has 89 strikeouts in 61 innings this season. Hailey Hanshaw added two singles in the loss, which brought Vernon’s record to 8-3.

Vernon is scheduled to play at Boonton at 4 p.m. May 1.

Girls lacrosse

Vernon was seeded sixth for the H/W/S Tournament and received a bye into the second round Tuesday, April 29 against 11th-seeded Hackettstown or 12th-seeded Warren Hills.

If the Vikings prevail, they would advance to the quarterfinal round Saturday, May 3 and play at third-seeded Delaware Valley.

Vernon (3-6), has dropped its past five games.

The team has been led this season by Emma Lally (25 goals, two assists), Audra Leiter (11 goals), Grace Dobrzynski (nine goals, one assist), Ava Pecoraro (seven goals, two assists), Payton Wilson (three goals, nine assists) and goalie Abby Sokolewicz (56 saves).

Boys volleyball

Josh Jean had 22 assists, four digs, two blocks, one kill and one ace to lead Vernon to a 25-20, 25-21 straight-set decision over Chatham at home Friday afternoon, April 25.

Also aiding the Vikings were James Bergacs (three digs), Amos Shin (three digs), Dylan Gabriele (two digs), Caden Krzyzak (nine kills, seven digs, three aces), Mike VanBenschoten (five digs, three kills, one block), Victor Silva (seven kills, four digs, two aces) and Cyrus Cruz (six digs, three kills, one block).

Vernon (6-5) has won four of its past five matches and will play host to Sparta at 4 p.m. May 1.

Boys golf

Jake Chromcik shot an 89, followed by Dylan Heykoop (95), Colin Pegley (98) and Thomas Benson (104) to pace Vernon at the 10th KGOLF Classic on April 17 at Berkshire Valley Golf Course in Oak Ridge.