Vikings face Sparta in swim meet

The Vernon Township High School girls swimming team, which has won one meet and lost another so far this season, will have a home meet against Sparta on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Vernon captured its first team victory of the season Dec. 14, when it defeated Hackettstown.

The team lost to Kittatinny two days earlier, 98-72.

Among the key returning student athletes are seniors Morgan Gandy and Alexis Provino; juniors Devin Arnold, Ryleigh Bernier, Tina Ciannella, Meghan Emmerich, Amanda Witters and Carly Amorosi; and sophomores Gabriella Cefaloni, Julie Evanick, Rylee Keenan, Maureen Lovett, Juliette Miller and Sam Werner.

“I’m very lucky to have this group as they are very versatile,’’ head coach Jen Shirhall said. “Many of them swim multiple strokes and events depending on where I need them.’’

Among the promising newcomers are freshmen Alexandra Kovacs, Molly Wolf and Lillyana Greener.

“Molly and Lillyana have been a wonderful addition to our sprint freestylers, and Alexandra has already established herself as one of the top butterfly, backstroke and sprint freestyle swimmers in the county,’’ Shirhall said.

Leadership is a strong component in the Vikings’ favor this season.

“The captains this year are seniors Morgan Gandy and Alexis Provino, who will lead the team and help our newer swimmers learn the ropes of high school swimming,’’ the coach said. “The sophomores and juniors are also a fantastic group of student athletes who have also been wonderful leaders.

“They are a close-knit group who look out for each other, encourage and push each other, and are all willing to help out any way they can.’’

The Vikings captured two dual-meet victories during the 2022-23 season and they are looking to continue their progress.

“We are picking up right where we left off from last year with improving as a team,’’ Shirhall said. “We have great depth and our incoming freshman class only helped.

“Sophomore Maureen Lovett returns as one of the top distance swimmers in the county. She placed second last year at championships and has already won the 500 in both of our dual meets this year.’’