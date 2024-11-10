Vikings fall to Old Tappan

The eighth-seeded Vernon Township High School girls volleyball team brought its very successful season to a close with a 25-10, 25-14 loss to top-seeded and No. 4 ranked Old Tappan in the quarterfinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament there Thursday afternoon, Nov. 7.

Vernon (16-5) had defeated ninth-seeded Passaic Valley in a first-round match Tuesday, Nov. 5 at home.

Leading the way for the Vikings in that win were Helen Bilomasur (15 digs, six kills, one assist), Ella Platt (13 digs, three kills), Ava Pecoraro (three kills, three blocks), Dominica Sierpinski (five kills, one dig), Kaylie Orlando (17 assists, seven digs, one ace, one kill), Alexa Gentile (three digs), Elizabeth Peek (six digs), Kaitlyn Van Blarcom (two aces), Kasey Keating (one assist), Jaelyn Braden, Miranda Ebbighausen and Haley Gros.

Here’s how other Vernon teams have fared recently:

Cross country

Senior Jack Turner clocked a time of 18:26 and finished in 75th place at the NJSIAA Group 2 championships Saturday afternoon, Nov. 9 at Holmdel Park.

Turner had qualified by placing 11th in 17:54 at the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 championships Nov. 2 at Garret Mountain in Woodland Park.

Kylie Burns was the fastest girl at the sectionals for Vernon, clocking a time of 22:19, good for 24th place.

Girls soccer

The sixth-seeded Vikings bowed to third-seeded Sparta, 1-0, in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament there Nov. 7.

Vernon (14-5-1) had advanced with a 5-1 victory over 11th-seeded Lakeland at home Nov. 4.

Monica Curry connected for four goals; Emma Lally added a goal; and Caitlin Hart made 12 saves to key the win.

Curry finished her junior campaign with 41 goals and seven assists and will take career totals of 121 goals and 29 assists into next season.

Field hockey

Vernon, seeded sixth, ended its season with a 2-0 loss to third-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Goup 2 tournament there Nov. 7.

The Vikings (12-8) reached the quarters with a 2-0 victory over 11th-seeded Mendham at home Nov. 5.

Abigail Mundhenk and Elise Giroux each scored, and Emily Getz earned the shutout with a four-save performance.

Mundhenk (eight goals, two assists) and Abigail DeYoung (five goals, eight assists) led the team in scoring.

Boys soccer

Vernon (1-16) was led offensively this fall by Jade Obrotka (three goals, three assists), Kaden Gibson (three goals), Kyle Mangone (two goals, two assists) and Robert Burdzy (two goals).