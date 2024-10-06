Vikings lose to Phillipsburg in tournament

Samantha Janus, Elise Giroux and Madigan VanBlarcom each scored to lift the Vernon Township High School field hockey team to a 3-1 decision over Pequannock and deliver victory No. 100 to head coach Kieran Killeen at home Sept. 21.

Killeen, now in his ninth season at the helm, owns a career mark of 101-51-6.

Janus also registered for sixth-seeded Vernon, which bowed to 11th-seeded Phillipsburg in the second round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament at home Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Emily Getz made 10 saves for Vernon, which fell to 6-4 with the loss.

Janus (four goals, one assist) and Abigail DeYoung (two goals, five assists) lead the team in scoring with nine points apiece.

The Vikings will play host to Wallkill Valley at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.

Here’s how other Vernon teams fared recently:

Cross country

Senior Jack Turner placed third in the boys race with a time of 17:36 and sophomore Alexandra Kovacs and senior Brooke Schneider each placed third with a time of 21:46.00 to pace Vernon at the Hackettstown Quad on Sept. 24 at Hackettstown Riverfront Park.

Also placing for the girls were Kylie Burns (seventh in 22:12.00), Gabriella Cafferata (eighth in 2:19.00), Amanda Witters (ninth in 23:12.00), Sarah Horler (11th in 23:36.00), Katie Troy (19th in 28:45.00) and Lauren Goolsby (20th in 29:21.00).

Other boys placing were David Velez (seventh in 18:54.00), Aiden Velez (eighth in 18:56.00), Rick Bennett (10th in 19:22.00), Wyatt Piekarz (16th in 20:12.00), Christopher Vigiletti (22nd in 22:38.00), Tyler Wynne (30th in 24:49.00) and James Staab (39th in 42:06).

Girls soccer

Emma Heinzinger and Grace Dobrzynski each connected for goals as the girls soccer team ran its unbeaten streak to six straight with a 2-0 victory over Lenape Valley at home Wednesday, Oct. 2.

The Vikings are 5-0-1 in their past six games, improving to 8-2-1 this fall.

Senior Caitlin Hart made 10 saves to record her fourth shutout this season.

Vernon is seeded third for the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament and received a bye into the second round, where it will play host to either North Warren or Phillipsburg on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Boys soccer

Vernon, seeded 15th, was scheduled to play at 14th-seeded High Point in a Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament first-round match Monday, Oct. 7.

The winner was slated to play at third-seeded Voorhees in the second round Oct. 9.

The Vikings (1-9) have been led offensively this fall by Kaden Gibson (two goals), Kyle Mangone (two goals), Jade Obrotka (two assists) and Robert Vasquez (two assists).

Girls tennis

Samantha Werner won her second singles match in straight sets, but seventh-seeded Vernon bowed to 10th-seeded Westwood in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament at home Oct. 1.

Juliette Miller (first singles), Karolina Czerhoniak (third singles), Karina Czerhoniak and Sierra Wagner (first doubles), and Kaymenia O’Brien and Madeline McCabe (second doubles) also competed for the Vikings (5-8).

Girls volleyball

Kaylie Orlando (22 assists, two digs), Helen Bilomasur (eight kills, seven digs), Ella Platt (six kills, six digs), Ava Pecoraro (six kills, one block), Jaelyn Braden (two kills), Miranda Ebbighausen (two aces), Dominica Sierpinski (three kills, two blocks, one ace), Alexa Gentile (four digs, three aces), Kaitlyn Van Blarcom (two blocks) and Elizabeth Peek (one kill) keyed Vernon’s 25-15, 25-13 victory over Morris Catholic at home Friday afternoon, Oct. 4.

Vernon (8-3) will play at Mountain Lakes at 4 p.m. Oct. 11.