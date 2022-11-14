Vikings never backed down from challenge

Time and time again, the Vernon High School football program encountered an opponent with a considerable set of skills and an ample amount of talent.

But never once did the Vikings cower away from a challenge. Actually, it’s quite the opposite, they embraced the competition and were winners in many ways on the field this recently concluded season.

The Vikings tallied an overall record of 6-3 and they were 3-2 in the challenging Super Football Conference American White Division. Vernon finished in third place in the American White Division.

“Really all of the wins were impressive victories,’’ Vernon head coach Steve Down said. “Players did a nice job all year to win six games. We fell just short in games against Sparta (a 35-20 loss on Sept. 9) and Jefferson (a 43-36 loss on Sept. 16) after leading in the fourth quarter. The way the players competed all year was impressive.’’

Several student athletes stepped to the forefront as leaders for the Vikings this fall, certainly to the benefit to the team in general.

“All of our seniors emerged as leaders all year long-Derek Lazier, Gage Moskovitz, Rick Healy, Ian Schmid, Aidan Duffy, Sean Curley, Connor Sensbach, Jake Immesberger, Austin Reed and Jackson O’Gureck,’’ Down said. “When you have great senior leaders you generally have a successful winning season. It was a combination of all of them that led this team.’’

An entire group of players on the field impressed the coaching staff with the improvements that they made throughout the course of the season.

“Our offensive line (Chad Quaranta, Duke Staley, Jack Austin, Jake Immesberger and Sean Curley) - they continued to improve all season long therefore we were able to set offensive school records this year,’’ Down said.

Vernon advanced to the NJSIAA North 1 Group 3 Sectional Tournament quarterfinal as the No. 6 seed and they were defeated by third seeded River Dell on October 28.

The future continues to look bright indeed for Vernon football.