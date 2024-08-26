Vikings to play Warren Hills in opener

The Vernon Township High School football program has made leaps every year since 2020 and will look to improve again this season.

The team’s stellar 8-2 year in 2023 may be hard to beat, but head coach Steve Down and the Vikings have lofty goals.

One challenge will be to overcome the loss of workhorse running back Logan Pych to graduation. He contributed to almost all of Vernon’s offense last year, with 259 carries for 1,825 yards.

“We will probably be a more balanced attack in terms of personnel,” Down said Aug. 6 during a High School Football Media Day at MetLife Stadium.

The first chance to see the new Vikings offense will be Friday, Aug. 30 against Warren Hills. Vernon walked away with a win in their matchup a year ago.

The Vikings were defeated by Passaic Valley in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs last year.

“We all kind of got a taste of what playoff football is like. We are all hungry for more and want to win,” said senior quarterback Luca Vizzini.

The Vikings are senior-heavy for the second year in a row, with 17 on the squad.

Everything points toward another successful season.

“We are at the point where expectations are the same. There is no dip from year to year,” said Down.