Vikings top Lenape Valley, 4-3

Sophomore Miranda Ebbinhausen singled in two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and recorded her 100th strikeout this season in helping the Vernon Township High School softball team to a 4-3 victory over Lenape Valley at home Tuesday, May 7.

Vernon trailed, 3-2, before Ebbinhausen’s heroics. In the circle, she scattered 12 hits and no walks while striking out eight.

Also aiding in the win were Maryanna Cova-Gomez (3-for-4, run), Abigail Mundhenk (3-for-4, run), Carly Amorosi (2-for-4, RBI, run), Kaitlyn VanBlarcom (2-for-3) and Madigan VanBlarcom (1-for-4, run).

Vernon (7-9) is scheduled to play at Mountain Lakes at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 16.

Here’s how other Vernon sports teams fared last week:

Baseball

Colin Dignan reached base five times, homered, drove in three runs, stole two bases and scored four times, and Jake Stauffer was 2-for-3 with three RBI to power Vernon to a 10-8 victory over Newton there May 7.

Chad Quaranta went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs and Gavin Bruno added two singles, an RBI and a run to pace the 10-hit attack for the Vikings.

Vernon (8-5) will play at Sparta at 4 p.m. May 16.

Boys lacrosse

Ketchell Terzakis totaled four goals, an assist and four ground balls; Ty Holden scored three times; Dean Grundy added two goals and an assist; Ethan Lewis had a goal and two assists; and Branden Curley won eight faceoffs when Vernon bowed to Delaware Valley (Pa.), 15-10, at home Wednesday, May 8.

Holden has totaled 25 goals and five assists for Vernon (5-9), which is scheduled to play host to Lenape Valley at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15.

Boys volleyball

The Vikings ran their winning streak to a season-high six straight games with a 25-23, 25-16 victory over Randolph there Thursday, May 9.

Leading the way for Vernon was Tristan Santiago (four digs, one ace), James Bergacs (one dig), Ben Jurewicz (four kills, four digs, two blocks, one ace), Caden Krzyzak (four kills, 3.5 blocks), Josh Jean (three digs, two kills, one assist), Victor Silva (five kills, three digs, one assist, one ace), Cyrus Cruz (four kills, two digs, 1.5 blocks) and Pearse Esposito (19 assists, seven digs, three kills, one block).

Vernon is now 15-4 overall and 11-0 in Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference play.

Boys golf

Bryce Clark shot a team-low 86 and was followed by Brady Hendricks (87), Jake Chromcik (93) and Nicholas Decker (104) as Vernon finished eighth in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on May 8 at the Architects Golf Club in Phillipsburg.

Two days before, Chromcik shot an 82 and was followed by Clark (83), Hendricks (95), Drew Shawgo (96) and Decker (103) as Vernon finished seventh in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 championships at the Berkshire Valley Golf Course in Jefferson.

Girls golf

Uriah Sacdalan shot a team-low 93 followed by Audrey Steinbach (119) for Vernon in the H/W/S Tournament on May 9 at the Farmstead Golf & Country Club in Lafayette.