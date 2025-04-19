Vikings warm up at spring training

A preseason trip once again set the tone for the Vernon Township High School softball team.

“Our softball team recently had the incredible opportunity to travel to Cocoa Beach/Space Coast spring training in Florida,’’ head coach Kerry Ludeking said. “The team faced six tough games against strong competition with teams from Ohio, Delaware, New Hampshire, Florida and even New Jersey.”

The Vikings finished with a 4-2 record.

“We were truly tested both physically and mentally, which is one of the great reasons for us to attend this trip. Through every challenge, our team had to rely on each other, building a level of trust and teamwork that will carry us through the season,” she said.

“Beyond the games, this trip strengthened our bond as we spent time together on and off the field, creating memories that will last a lifetime. We are extremely grateful to our local sponsors, administration and parents for making this experience possible with their support.

“This trip was more than just a softball spring training trip - it was an opportunity to come together, push our limits and prepare for a successful season ahead, growing both as athletes and as a team.’’

So far this season, the Vikings have compiled a 6-2 record.

After taking on Wallkill Valley and Jefferson at home Tuesday, April 22, they will play at Boonton at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 1.

The Vikings benefit from outstanding leaders this spring, the coach said. They include senior Abby Mundhenk who is playing in the outfield after three years at short stop.

“She shows her leadership not just in the vocal area but by doing,’’ Ludeking said. “With the help of senior Kaylie Orlando being the vocal leader in the infield and senior Emily Getz also in the infield, these players can get this group to believe in working as one unit.’’

Promising newcomers include sophomore Kaitlyn Panicci, who “will help at the pitching duty and freshman Riley Lazier should step into the position at third base.”

Last year, the Vikings had an overall record of 9-11 and were 5-5 in the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Freedom Division.

They reached the second round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament and lost in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 Tournament.

This year, they again compete in the NJAC Freedom Division along with North Warren, High Point, Jefferson, Lenape Valley and Hackettstown.

“As a returning young team, we are going to compete and work towards our goals,’’ Ludeking said. “Our goal is to stay at the top of our conference. We are looking to go out and win, not just play this year.

“I view this team as contenders. This is a very strong conference this year and we are playing one of the toughest schedules I have seen in years.’’