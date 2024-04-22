Vikings win straight sets against Sparta

Pearse Esposito totaled 22 assists, three digs, three kills and two blocks; Victor Silva collected 11 kills, two digs and two aces; and Ben Jurewicz added five kills, two digs, one block and one ace to pace the Vernon Township High School volleyball team to a 25-14, 25-14 straight-set decision over Sparta there Thursday afternoon, April 18.

With the victory, Vernon improved to 6-3 overall and 5-0 in the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference.

Other contributors to the win included Tristan Santiago (three digs, two aces, one assist), Caden Krzyzak (two blocks, one kill), Josh Jean (four kills, two digs), Cyrus Cruz (two digs, two aces, one kill), Dan Decker (one kill) and James Bergacs (one dig).

Vernon is scheduled to play host to Bergenfield at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25.

Here’s how other Vernon sports teams fared last week:

Baseball

Chad Quaranta was 1-for-3 with two RBI; Matthew Baumann went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run; Gavin Bruno was 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run; and Colin Dignan singled in a run and scored, walked and stole a base to pace Vernon to a 7-2 win over Jefferson at home Friday, April 19.

The Vikings, now 5-1, are scheduled to play host to Sparta at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 24.

Softball

Miranda Ebbinhausen pitched a five-hitter with 12 strikeouts and no walks and also singled twice to power the Vikings to a 6-0 victory over Morris Tech at home Tuesday, April 16.

Madigan VanBlarcom was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run; Elizabeth Peek went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs; Hailey Hanshaw singled in two runs; Abigail Mundhenk was 3-for-4 with a run; and Maryanna Cova-Gomez singled twice and scored twice to fuel the 13-hit attack.

Vernon (2-6) is slated to play at North Warren at 4 p.m. April 25 before playing at Union City at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27.

Boys lacrosse

Ty Holden (three goals, one assist), Kane Lynch (two goals, one assist), Ketchell Terzakis (two goals, one assist) and Madden Lewis (one goal) led Vernon, which dropped an 11-8 decision to Mount Olive at home April 19.

Holden leads the team in scoring with 14 goals and three assists this season.

The Vikings (2-4) will play at Jefferson at 6 p.m. April 25.

Girls lacrosse

Sidney Van Tassel scored a season-high eight goals and also had two assists, 17 draw controls and five ground balls to lead Vernon to a 17-10 decision over St. Elizabeth there April 20.

Grace Dobrzynski (two goals, four assists), Makenna Thomas (three goals, four draw controls), Kaitlyn White (one goal, one assist), Abby Cawley (one goal, one assist), Taryn Picariello (one goal) and Bailey Mann (one goal) rounded out the offense in the win.

Vernon (3-3) is scheduled to play host to Villa Walsh at 4:30 p.m. April 25.