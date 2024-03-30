Vikings win team state championships

The Vernon Township High School girls ski team finished with an astounding record of 41-0 this winter and took first place in the New Jersey Interscholastic Ski Racing Association (NJISR) Team State Championships.

Senior Gabrielle Tavares, the top seed, was first overall in the NJISR Race of Champions with a time of 3:16.06. She also placed first in the Giant Slalom in 2:06.87 and second in the Slalom in 1:09.19.

Junior Kelsey Callahan was second overall with a time of 3:21.73, and she was third in the Giant Slalom in 2:11.26.

Senior Grave Tavares placed seventh overall.

Other members of the team are senior Amanda Rhode, junior Alyssa Doughty, sophomore Karolina Czerhoiak and freshman Nadia McAuley.

“As a team, we went into the first race to compete, and instead, we came out in first place and won by 18 seconds, which in racing is a lot,’’ Vernon assistant coach Kerry Ludeking said. “Then when we started state races, we knew how tough it could be. We knew it was time to just ski the way we do and we won the giant slalom race by almost a minute. ... In the state races, that’s very impressive.’’

Senior twins Gabbi and Grace Tavares led the team.

“Grace was the one who always showed the team what was needed in the courses and such, while Gabbi led with her performance and open abilities,” Ludeking said.

“Both Gabbi and Grace led this team with an amazing open mindset, reminding the girls to always ‘look ahead and have fun.’ The continual improvement came with the younger girls, who definitely kept improving and pushing our team to stay at the top this season.’’

The Vikings never backed down from a challenge.

“The girls team competed against every team in the state that has racing, including all the private and catholic schools,’’ Ludeking said. “Racing is not just localized, it is in every county. We put together a year to remember.

“Going into the state finals sitting in first place, and then starting with Giant Slalom, the girls won and won by more than 20 seconds, which in racing is a lot. Then the next day, Slalom came along and they continued to put it together and every one of our girls finished and won Slalom, making them the overall state champions.”

The future of the program looks bright as well.

“Next season we still have a strong team, but we never know what else is coming to us at the high schools with racers,’’ Ludeking said.