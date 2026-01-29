x
VTHS wrestling program honors seniors

Vernon. The Vernon Township High School wrestling team honored its seniors before a dual meet against North Warren on Jan. 27.

Vernon Township High School /
| 29 Jan 2026 | 01:41
    The Vernon Township High School wrestling team honored its seniors, including Anthony LePore. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)