Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Sports
VTHS wrestling program honors seniors
Vernon. The Vernon Township High School wrestling team honored its seniors before a dual meet against North Warren on Jan. 27.
maria kovic
Vernon Township High School
/
| 29 Jan 2026 | 01:41
The Vernon Township High School wrestling team honored its seniors, including Anthony LePore.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Anthony Lepore
2
maria kovic
3
Vernon Township High School
4
Wrestling
RELATED NEWS
Pope John running back Luke Gialanella carries the ball in the season opener against DePaul on Saturday, Aug. 30. DePaul won, 31-3. (Photo by George Leroy Hunter)
Football roundup: High Point beats Jefferson
Senior Lily Henderson wins the 107-pound title in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Sunday, Jan. 5. (Photos provided)
2 Vikings win H/W/S wrestling titles
Anthony Berardi, County Commissioner Jill Space and Alex Berardi posing for me. Berardi Building Co., LLC, won the Redevelopment Award.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
SCEDP honors local businesses, leaders
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED