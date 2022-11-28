x
Wallkill Valley Youth Football wins Pee Wee Division Championship

| 28 Nov 2022 | 04:06
    Wallkill Valley Youth Football’s 5th and 6th grade team won the Morris County Youth Football League Pee Wee Division Championship. Photo provided.
