X-Treme Running Camp coming in a few weeks to Newton

Four-time Olympian Marcus O’Sullivan will be one of many guest speakers at the 2022 X-Treme Running Camp, which will be held July 25 to 29 from 9 a.m. to noon at Lodestar Park in Newton.

“This is our 21st year running this camp,” said camp coach Al Siuta. “Our guarantee is that you will leave X-Treme Running Camp in better shape, more motivated and more confident, plus with a higher love of our sport than when you arrived. If you are a competitive youth runner, the X-Treme Running Camp experience will bring your running to a higher level.”

The camp’s philosophy is that if you do something, do it right. Get as much out of running as you can and go into your season in shape... both physically and mentally. The camp isn’t just for runners: it’s a great way for all fall sport athletes to prepare for their seasons.

“The X-Treme Running Camp experience is something fantastic and unique,” said coach Bill Bosmann. “The camp takes full advantage of Lodestar Park’s superb training venues. The camp caters to middle and high school runners, but younger kids with a love of the sport often also attend.”

X-Treme welcome runners of all abilities as well as athletes involved in other sports looking to improve their endurance, speed and overall fitness. Each day includes an endurance session, a speed session (in each, kids are grouped according to their ability) plus a highly acclaimed guest speaker.

“This camp really motivated me and was a big factor in my success this season,” said Kittatinny senior and cross-country state Meet of Champions qualifier Molly Riva.

Bran Corcoran, who coaches cross country and track at Pope John High School, is one of the guest speakers.

“This camp is all about instilling the proper discipline and culture it takes to be a successful runner,” he said.

Olympic Gold Medalist, Peter Rono, loves the area for the camp. “There are three things that make you a good runner: you must have the interest, the attitude and the discipline. Sussex County is one of the best areas to train,” he said. “The terrain around here is absolutely wonderful.”

The late great Tom Fleming, who won the New York City Marathon multiple times and went on to become a renowned coach, gave a clinic as part of the camp for many years.

“Somewhere in the world someone is training when you are not,” he used to profess to the campers. “When you race him, he will win.”

Cornell Thomas is always the camp’s headline speaker. He’s a world-renowned motivational speaker who got his start with the sport of basketball, He regales the campers with the necessity of discipline and never giving up on their dreams.

“This camp is unlike any other,” he said. “Two guest speakers per day, constant motivation, and non-stop action”

Marcus O’Sullivan, who has a farm in Sussex County, went to the Olympics four times running for the Irish National Team. As a child, running just wasn’t working for him, but he stuck with it and blossomed into an elite athlete. His stories of the Olympic camps and his competition are phenomenal.

“Remember that no matter how nervous you get about a race, it’s also something you should enjoy,” he said. “I think that’s the one thing in my career that I regret... not enjoying the competition enough.”

The camp groups kids according to ability and is open to high school and middle school-aged kids.

For further information, call 973-362-8006 or e-mail XtremeRunCamp@aol.com. You can register online at raceroster.com. Space is filling up fast.