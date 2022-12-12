Sussex Borough leader named Mayor of the Year

Mayor Ed Meyer of Sussex Borough was named Mayor of the Year at an awards dinner Nov. 30 at Mohawk House in Sparta.

More than 70 people attended the event, hosted by the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce.

Tammie Horsfield, chamber president, said Meyer “has been a continuous advocate for the revitalization of Main Street and the economic development of his community.”

He is “known for putting his heart and soul in all he does and especially in his mayorship,” she added.

Horsfield explained that Meyer sought assistance from New Jersey Local Planning Services and formed a partnership with Norwescap, a nonprofit organization that helps people move out of poverty. The organization serves low-income residents in need in Sussex, Warren and Hunterdon counties.

Because of the partnership, Harvest House was opened on Main Street in Sussex. It provides free hot nutritious meals to people in need throughout the county.

Meyer also “met continuously with Sussex Borough stakeholders using the ‘Dialogue for Change’ platform, the Sussex Borough Cultural and Community Center (SBCCC) was conceived (and) a community playground was built in Sussex Borough on an unused recreation area that was minus a playground for over 10 years,” Horsfield said.

In addition, he guided Main Street in Sussex through the first phase of a revitalization project, which includes paving the street, cleaning and relining the water main, replacement and realignment of electric poles, installation of decorative street lamps and construction of a new ShopRite, expected to be completed in August 2023.

“Anyone who knows Ed Meyer knows that he has earned this award tonight. He has made Sussex Borough business-friendly, welcoming and ready to bring on new opportunities. Thank you, Ed, for your efforts,” she said.

Meyer pointed out that mayors do not act alone. “It takes a collaborative effort of the council, ... the planning and zoning boards, our professionals and all the committees focused on a desire to revitalize Sussex Borough.”

He thanked many people for helping to create the borough’s economic development plans: “Tammie Horsfield, president of the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce; John Drake, Chamber of Commerce; Dianne Morrison from Norwescap; New Jersey Local Planning Services; and all the residents and businesspeople that contributed to the plan.”

He also thanked Borough Administrator Toni Smith and her team for their hard work and diligence.

“All the projects moving forward today began several administrations ago. It is with the revitalization of Sussex Borough, one change at a time, (we aim) to bring forth community, prosperity and pride in Sussex Borough.

He quoted Confucius: “The person who moves a mountain begins by carrying away small stones.”

After the ceremony, Meyer said he had no idea that he was going to receive the award. “I am honored to be this year’s recipient of the Sussex County Economic Development Partnership’s Mayor of the Year award for economic development. It was a nice surprise, a wonderful thing for the town, that they noticed the smaller town of Sussex Borough and all the progress that was made.”