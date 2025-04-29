Sussex County History Today: Bellvale Farms

The view from the mountaintop is wonderful. The warm west wind blowing over the white picket fence is invigorating. All this while eating your favorite ice cream!

Such is the case when visiting the Bellvale Farms Creamery ice cream shack above Mount Peter in Warwick, N.Y. It is situated 1,220 feet above sea level.

On a clear day, you can look directly west to see the Kittatinny Ridge and the High Point Veterans Monument, then look northwest to see the Catskills in the distance. In front, you can look far down and see the rich farmland and green acres that make up bounty of our region.

This spot is a short distance north of the New Jersey/New York border. It is recognized and frequented by a great number of our neighbors, especially on the way to Greenwood Lake.

It is a continuation northward of the same valley systems we have in Vernon and the Wallkill River Valley.

Speaking of history, which my column usually does, this is a historic spot. Much of the land below was settled by the Wisner family, who were the first permanent European settlers in the glacial valley.

Their stone farmhouse, built about 1770, still exists. It has been recognized as a Bicentennial Farm, which means that it has been owned and operated by the same family since the founding of the United States.

I recently completed a book about the Revolutionary War in our area, “Mohawk on the Delaware,” and it is amazing that the same Wisner family that I wrote about in the Battle of Minisink has a descendant with whom I spoke in March.

Another farm from the same time period is still owned by the eighth, ninth and 10th generation of the same family, the Buckbees. These families fought with the Orange County Militia, many of whom died, in the battle.

They fought with Col. John Seward, Maj. Samuel Meeker, Col. John Hathorn and the outstanding physician who gave his life to help injured patriots, Lt. Col. Benjamin Tusten. There were other Revolutionary War patriots and Sussex County militiamen, all of whom traveled many miles north of Port Jervis to meet the enemy in 1779.

I just love recognizing and appreciating the essence of what our region represents. We have great natural resources of earth, minerals, water and land to grow our food. Our heritage goes back to before the Revolutionary War and has some strong ties to hard work, good living and prosperous family connections.

Next time you stop on the mountaintop to experience the thrill of the view and the heights, enjoy your ice cream knowing that continuity has been maintained here.

Bill Truran, Sussex County’s historian, may be contacted at billt1425@gmail.com