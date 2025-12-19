Sussex County History Today: Van Campen Inn

During this prelude to the actual 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence we are looking at some of our local people who put their possessions and lives on the line for freedom for America. These are Patriots of the United States. Sussex County has important artifacts as well.

Today we recognize the Van Campen Inn in Walpack Township, New Jersey.

Campen Inn — also known as the Isaac Van Campen Inn — is a historic stone structure located in Walpack Township, Sussex County, New Jersey, along the Old Mine Road in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. It played a significant role during both the French & Indian War and the Revolutionary War, serving as a “yaugh house”—a colonial term for a rural residence licensed to provide food and shelter to travelers.

Originally constructed around 1746 by Harmon Rosenkrans; the building was expanded in 1754 by Isaac Van Campen after purchasing the property. Fieldstone construction with walls up to 22 inches thick, designed for durability and protection. In 1763, during the French and Indian War, over 150 settlers took refuge inside during Native American raids.

A notable occurrence at the homestead was the December 1776 encampment of the American Patriot troops under leader, General Horatio Gates. There were eight regiments of men, drawn from New Hampshire and Massachusetts and numbered between 2000 – 3000 men. Gates and several regiments camped overnight at Shapanack Flats, directly in front of the Van Campen Inn. There was a snowstorm then, but dissipated.

Gates had been ordered to bring reinforcements from Albany, NY, and his route took him through northwestern New Jersey, including Sussex County. Gates wrote to Washington from Van Campen Inn, noting: “There was a deep snow last night at this place; it is now mild, and promises rain.”

They were on their way to support General George Washington’s attack on the Hessians at Trenton on the spectacular surprise and success on Dec. 26, 1776.

General Casimir Pulaski and his cavalry also encamped here in November 1778.

This important and stately stone structure is maintained today through a partnership between the National Park Service and the Walpack Historical Society. It is highly recommended to take a visit to this place.